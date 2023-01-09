Dawson remains No. 1 after two victories

Below are the Chronicle’s Weekly Houston high school boys basketball power rankings. Rankings are based on overall and recent performances, quality wins, strength of schedule and team accomplishments.

1. Dawson (19-4, 3-0)

The Eagles were tested last week in District 24-6A play. Dawson rallied back to defeat Alief Taylor, 39-37, and also defeated Stake Jesuit, 57-54, in a nailbiter to improve to 3-0 in district action.

2. Atascocita (15-7, 2-1)

After the Eagles dropped their District 21-6A opener to Beaumont United, Atascocita has won two straight district games. The Eagles picked up their first district win by Rolling Humble, 103-45, on the road. They then defeated CE King, 63-58, for their first district home win.

3. Fort Bend Marshall (20-3, 3-0)

The Buffalos are 3-0 in District 20-5A after picking up two wins last week. Marshall defeated Foster, 66-40, and routed Terry, 79-47. The Buffalos are on a three-game winning streak.

4. Seven Lakes (21-4, 6-0)

The Spartans are on a 14-game winning streak after defeating Katy, 66-54, and Cinco Ranch, 65-55, last week in District 19-6A play.

5. Cypress Creek (18-5, 3-0)

The Cougars are on a seven-game winning streak after defeating Jersey Village, 66-38, and routing Northbrook, 78-26, in District 17-6A play.

6. Strake Jesuit (16-5, 2-1)

Dawson ended the Crusaders’ nine-game winning streak and handed Strake Jesuit its first District 23-6A loss of the season. The Crusaders also defeated Alvin, 68-18, in a district game.

7. Furr (11-2, 6-0)

The Brahmans are 6-0 in District 21-4A play after rolling past Worthing, 81-50, last week.

8. Summer Creek (18-5, 2-1)

Beaumont United ended Summer Creek’s four-game winning streak, handing the Bulldogs a 64-45 District 21-6A loss. They are 2-1 in district play and picked up a 55-19 win over Kingwood last week.

9. Hightower (16-6, 6-0)

The Hurricanes are on an eight-game winning streak and are 6-0 in District 20-6A play. Hightower edged out a 52-50 win over Clements and routed Austin, 86-56, in district play.

10. Tomball Memorial (21-2, 2-1)

The Wildcats dropped their District 15-6A opener to Klein Collins but rebounded with two straight district wins against Tomball, 58-51, and Klein, 44-29.