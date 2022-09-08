Dawson Knox, Bills agree to terms on four-year, $53.6 million extension through 2026 season

Dawson Knox’s breakout season has earned him some job security.

The rising tight end agreed to a four-year, $53.6 million extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo added that the deal includes more than $31 million in guarantees. The team later announced the extension.

Knox’s extension runs through the 2026 season, providing the Bills with a go-to option at tight end for years to come.

The 25-year-old Knox joined the Bills as a third-round pick out of Mississippi in 2019 and caught 54 combined passes in his first two seasons, but his true breakout year came in 2021. Knox proved to be a touchdown-scoring machine , catching 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns and firmly placing himself on the NFL radar.

Knox’s time in Buffalo has not been without personal challenges. His brother, Luke, suddenly passed away on Aug. 17, and Knox has been grateful for the support of the Buffalo community since his brother’s death.

“The amount of texts I’ve gotten, the messages, the posts, the moment of silence for the preseason game, it’s just been everything that I expected out of Buffalo and more because this city is incredible,” Knox said this week, via the team’s official site. “And they raised over $200,000 for the PUNT Foundation in my brother’s name, so it’s just been an Absolute blessing to see everybody from Buffalo show us love in that way. … I love all the people in Buffalo and hopefully I’ll be here for a long time.”

With Josh Allen under contract through 2028, he now has a reliable tight end as a running mate for the next five years. Knox also knows he’ll play for a team that supports him on and off the field.