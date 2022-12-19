Dawn Sullivan from UNLV is the new head coach

Dawn Sullivan from UNLV is the new head coach

Missouri has its new volleyball coach. Dawn Sullivan was hired to the position, MU Athletics announced Sunday.

Sullivan was previously the head coach at UNLV, where she was hired by current Missouri Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

More:Mizzou basketball stuns UCF on DeAndre Gholston’s buzzer beater. Here’s what to know

“It is an honor to take over a historically great program like Mizzou,” Sullivan said in a news release. “Coaching at Mizzou provided a unique opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I am grateful for the opportunity to build upon the Tigers’ volleyball tradition, and I am looking forward to competing in the SEC.”

Sullivan spent five seasons at the helm of UNLV. The Rebels made postseason appearances in each of Sullivan’s seasons as head coach, and won the 2022 regular season Mountain West championship.

She leaves UNLV with a 109-38 record as head coach.

“We had the privilege of speaking with an impressive group of coaches during this competitive search process, but it became clear that Dawn embodies everything we sought for in our next Women’s volleyball head coach,” Reed-Francois said in the news release. “She’s an elite leader, tireless recruiter and a proven winner. She has deep Midwestern roots, is smart, driven and student-athlete focused”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button