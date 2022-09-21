Dawgs Win WAC/101 Club Cup In 4-0 Shutout Against Seattle U

Next Game: at the Grand Canyon 9/24/2022 | 7:30 PM ESPN+ Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7:30 PM at Grand Canyon History

SEATTLE – In a record-setting night at Husky Soccer Stadium on Tuesday evening, the No. 2 Husky men’s soccer team took down cross-town Rival Seattle U, 4-0.

The Huskies are now 6-0-1 on the season and 7-1 in WAS/101 Club Cups against Seattle U.

Seattle soccer fans from both ends of town made their presence known on Tuesday, setting a program attendance record at Husky Soccer Stadium with 3,876 fans in the stands. This broke the previous program record that was set last season when the Dawgs hosted Saint Louis and 3,629 fans in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

UW kept the Redhawks off the scoreboard entirely in a yellow card-filled match on both ends of the field.

In classic Elijah Paul fashion, the sophomore got the scoring going for the Huskies in the 30th minute off a Lucas Meek assist. The goal was Paul’s eighth of the season as he ranked second in the Nation in goals per game (1.17) heading into tonight’s matchup. He now leads the Nation in total goals.

Meek scored himself on the second goal of the game with a minute left in the first half off an assist from Imanol Rosales .

The third Husky goal came in very unlikely circumstances, with Meek kicking it off a Seattle U defender into the feet of Nick Scardina who notched the goal.

Sam Fowler also notched an assist on that goal, marking his first career assist as goalkeeper.

Fowler is now four shutouts away from moving into third place all-time in career shutouts at Washington.

Meek tied a career-high (4) in points with a goal and two assists.

Jayson Baca notched his first career goal in the 86th minute with the help of Rosales and Gabe Threadgold to put the Huskies up 4-0.

The Huskies outshot the Redhawks 22-6 while notching 11 shots on goal. Fowler recorded three saves on only three total Seattle U shots on goal.

UW heads south for its next matchup at Grand Canyon on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 pm The Huskies will then begin conference play in Southern California for back-to-back games against San Diego State (Sept. 29) and UCLA (Oct. 2). Washington Returns home on Oct. 6 against Stanford.

For more information on the UW men’s soccer team, follow @UW_MSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.