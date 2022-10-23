Dawgs Finish Sixth At Golf Club Of Georgia Collegiate Invitational

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Three Huskies finished in the top 20 as the Washington men’s golf team took sixth place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, which wrapped up Sunday.

Bo Peng finished in a tie for 13th place, with a three-round total of 4-under 212. Teammates Petr Hruby who eagled his final hole of the tournament, and Taehoon Song tied for 20th place, with 2-under 214 totals.

The Huskies finished in a tie for sixth as a team, with a three-day score of 854, 10-under for the weekend.

After two rounds of 4-under and 3-under par, Peng shot a 3-over 75 on Sunday, carding five bogies and two birdies, to finish in 13th.

Hruby had the best round of the day among the Huskies, as his eagle on the par-5 18th accounted for a 3-under 69 for the round, and his 2-under total. Song carded a 1-under 71 on Sunday.

“Petr had a really good 69 today which included an eagle at the last which was big for us,” said head Coach Alan Murray . “Taehoon shot a solid 1-under par and finished in a tie for 21st place along with Petr.”

Both Teddy Lin and Joshua Koo carded 1-over 73s on Sunday. Lin finished at 3-over, in a tie for 41st, while Koo was 4-over for the tournament, tying him for 50th.

“Josh and Teddy had 1 over par rounds,” Murray noted. “Josh really played well and deserved better but got a bit of a lesson in needing good putting speed on Championship style greens. If speed was a little off this week then it would leave a lot of stressful par putts.

“Bo struggled on the greens also today,” Murray added, “but it shouldn’t take away from a really good tournament for him. He finished in the top 15 in a really strong field and showed super encouraging signs.”

“Overall I think we leave here with a really positive Outlook on the future,” Murray said, “and I think we will continue to improve as the season grows.”

Washington’s final tournament of the fall comes Oct. 31-Nov. 1at the Cal Poly Collegiate in Carmel, Calif.