Davis, Nauman, Reid earned highest All-Ohio football honors

Davis, Nauman, Reid earned highest All-Ohio football honors

COLUMBUS — Before he enrolls early at Purdue to join the football team this winter, North Union’s Owen Davis earned one last high school award.

The senior linebacker and running back was named the state’s Division V Defensive Player of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association this week.

“He’s a big-time competitor and that goes a long way,” North Union football Coach Nick Hajjar said earlier this season. “That drives him in all facets, weight room and on the field. I’d say that’s one of the big things. He loves to compete.”

He wasn’t the only Marion-area football personality to win a major award. Highland running back Dane Nauman was picked as Division V Offensive Player of the Year, while Mount Gilead’s Mike Reid was Division VI Co-Coach of the Year, sharing it with Columbia’s Jason Ward.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button