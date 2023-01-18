Davis Named Player of the Week by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association

NEW YORK, NY – The Accolades keep Rolling in for Dee Dee Davis . After being named the Hercules Tires MAAC Player of the Week yesterday, the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association bestowed her with Player of the Week honors, the group announced Tuesday morning.

Davis is the first Jasper recognized by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association this year. The group recognized the Bronx native at the end of last season, naming her Second Team All-Metropolitan.

Her career-high 37-point performance last Thursday against Siena, which ended in a 78-53 Rout of the Saints, propelled her to be named last week’s best player in the New York City Metropolitan Area.

Davis had poured in 17 points on her own in the first quarter, while the Saint’s offense had only mustered 12 points among all players who saw the floor. Her total got up to 28 points, including a perfect 5-5 from the field in the second quarter, by the time the teams went to the locker room for halftime. The 28 Halftime points were equal to her previous season-high, a mark she had hit twice, once against Duquesne and the other against Canisius.

Davis also hauled in 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the year, making sure scoring wasn’t the only contribution she made Thursday.

On the season, Davis is leading the Jaspers in most stat categories. The senior captain paces the team in points with 15.9 per game, which is fourth in the MAAC. She leads the team and the MAAC in rebounding, securing 8.7 per game. Her 3.1 assists are eighth in the MAAC, while the 2.5 steals per game she is averaging is fifth in the league.

Davis and the rest of the Jaspers are locked in for their pair of road games up in Buffalo this week, with the team facing Niagara on Thursday and Canisius on Saturday.

