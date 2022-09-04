Davis Love III reveals who he enjoys taking money from the most

Davis Love III has a surprising pick for his favorite on-course gambling target. Getty Images

St. Simons Island, Ga., has gained a reputation as a hotbed of professional golfers. Residents include Harris English, Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson, and Davis Love III.

One of the primary draws — in addition to the lure of a beautiful locale with a tight-knit, small-town feel — is the chance to rub shoulders with fellow elite players on the days when they aren’t competing on the PGA Tour .

It’s during these times, at a number of top-notch area courses, including the annual RSM Classic host Sea Island, that the pros’ wallets come out for some serious money games.

And on this week’s Episode of Subpar, Love Revealed the player he most enjoys taking money from to hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz — and his answer may surprise you.

“Dru Love,” Love said, referring to his professional golfer son, who has competed on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Canada.

As Knost laughed, Knost mentioned that Kizzire has been the top pick for the other two pros to whom he’d posed the question.

“Patton hates — you know what, during Covid, we played a bunch of two, three, four groups. I learned about Venmo because I was winning money,” Love said. “I’m like, where’s the cash? Dru’s like, ‘Well, Dad. You have to do Venmo.

“Ask Greyson Sigg. Dru beats everybody,” Love continued. “Like, Higgo came here before he went to [the Palmetto Championship at] Congaree. And Dru goes, hey, I met this kid, Garrick Higgo. He looks like he’s pretty good. I go, How’d he play? He goes, well, I won some money off him. Dru, on the island, you don’t want any part of him. But I always tell him, I can beat you if we find some yellow ropes and put them up.”

