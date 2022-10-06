Davis, Bacot, Davis & Love Headed To ACC Operation Basketball Oct. 12

GREENSBORO, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday the basketball student-athletes selected by its 15 league schools to attend the men’s 2022 ACC Tipoff, which will be held October 11-12 at the Westin in Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday, October 12.

For the University of North Carolina, head coach Hubert Davis will be in attendance along with senior forward Armando Bacot and junior guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis .

ACC Tipoff is the annual preseason gathering of personnel from the conference’s teams as well as the media and is an unofficial kickoff to the 2022-23 season. Attending media will vote on the preseason ACC poll as well as the preseason All-ACC teams at the event.

ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff for two days of expansive coverage from 8 am to 5 pm each day. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.

The men’s attendees for the 2022 ACC Tipoff are:

Boston College

Head Coach Earl Grant

Makai Ashton-Langford

Quinten Post

Clemson

Head Coach Brad Brownell

Chase Hunter

Hunter Tyson

Duke

Head Coach Jon Scheyer

Jacob Grandison

Jeremy Roach

Florida State

Head Coach Leonard Hamilton

Matthew Cleveland

Caleb Mills

Georgia Tech

Head Coach Josh Pastner

Rodney Howard

Kyle Sturdivant

Louisville

Head Coach Kenny Payne

El Ellis

Sydney Curry

Miami

Head Coach Jim Larrañaga

Jordan Miller

Isaiah Wong

North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis

Armando Bacot

RJ Davis

Caleb Love

NC State

Head Coach Kevin Keatts

Jarkel Joiner

Terquavion Smith

Notre Dame

Head Coach Mike Brey

Dane Goodwin

Cormac Ryan

Pitt

Head Coach Jeff Capel

Jamarius Burton

Nelly Cummings

Syracuse

Head Coach Jim Boeheim

Joseph Girard III

Jesse Edwards

Virginia

Head Coach Tony Bennett

Clark sizzled

Jayden Gardner

Virginia Tech

Head Coach Mike Young

Hunter Cattoor

Justyn Mutts

Wake Forest

Head Coach Steve Forbes

Tyree Appleby

Daivien Williamson