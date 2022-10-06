Davis, Bacot, Davis & Love Headed To ACC Operation Basketball Oct. 12
GREENSBORO, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday the basketball student-athletes selected by its 15 league schools to attend the men’s 2022 ACC Tipoff, which will be held October 11-12 at the Westin in Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday, October 12.
For the University of North Carolina, head coach Hubert Davis will be in attendance along with senior forward Armando Bacot and junior guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis.
ACC Tipoff is the annual preseason gathering of personnel from the conference’s teams as well as the media and is an unofficial kickoff to the 2022-23 season. Attending media will vote on the preseason ACC poll as well as the preseason All-ACC teams at the event.
ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff for two days of expansive coverage from 8 am to 5 pm each day. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.
The men’s attendees for the 2022 ACC Tipoff are:
Boston College
Head Coach Earl Grant
Makai Ashton-Langford
Quinten Post
Clemson
Head Coach Brad Brownell
Chase Hunter
Hunter Tyson
Duke
Head Coach Jon Scheyer
Jacob Grandison
Jeremy Roach
Florida State
Head Coach Leonard Hamilton
Matthew Cleveland
Caleb Mills
Georgia Tech
Head Coach Josh Pastner
Rodney Howard
Kyle Sturdivant
Louisville
Head Coach Kenny Payne
El Ellis
Sydney Curry
Miami
Head Coach Jim Larrañaga
Jordan Miller
Isaiah Wong
North Carolina
Head Coach Hubert Davis
Armando Bacot
RJ Davis
Caleb Love
NC State
Head Coach Kevin Keatts
Jarkel Joiner
Terquavion Smith
Notre Dame
Head Coach Mike Brey
Dane Goodwin
Cormac Ryan
Pitt
Head Coach Jeff Capel
Jamarius Burton
Nelly Cummings
Syracuse
Head Coach Jim Boeheim
Joseph Girard III
Jesse Edwards
Virginia
Head Coach Tony Bennett
Jayden Gardner
Virginia Tech
Head Coach Mike Young
Hunter Cattoor
Justyn Mutts
Wake Forest
Head Coach Steve Forbes
Tyree Appleby
Daivien Williamson