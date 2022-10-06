Davies soccer looking to finish second consecutive unbeaten season

FARGO, ND (Valley News Live) – It turns out it’s pretty easy to spell Davies High School Boy’s Soccer without an “L”, because after two complete regular seasons and last year’s postseason, they can’t seem to catch one.

“The fact that they’ve played together for so long really has gelled them,” head Coach Ian Costello said. “They know the expectations of each other, they know where they’re gonna be on the field so that team chemistry is probably our biggest strength.”

The Davies’ offense has been historically dominant this season, netting 55 goals in their 15 games, including two 7-1 wins and a perfect 14-0-1 record to win the Eastern Dakota Conference.

“I just think the big key is just sharing the ball, and just getting everyone involved,” Eagles midfielder Patrick Lawrence said. “I think we have a lot of guys who can hit shots and score goals from anywhere, so just moving the ball and not necessarily focusing on one guy as the focal point of the offense, but getting everyone involved, because then like, once everyone is involved, the goals just come, and then individual performances go up as well.”

Davies now goes to West Fargo to play Bismarck Century in the opening round of the state playoffs, hoping to defend their first-ever title last season.

“Yeah, you know, we’ve gone 33 games undefeated and we know there’s a target on our back, and we take pride in that, and we defend that Everyday out here on the field,” Eagles goalkeeper Esteban Nunez said. “And, obviously, when we’re out there playing games, we live up to the name, and we will continue to do so.”

The Eagles kick off their tournament stay at West Fargo High School on Thursday at noon.

