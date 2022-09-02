Davies Late Goal Lifts NU to 3-2 Win Over Cornell

Next Game: at Cleveland State 9/4/2022 | 2:00 p.m Sept. 04 (Sun) / 2:00 p.m at Cleveland State History

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – A goal from Emma Davies in the 85th minute lifted Niagara (2-2) to a 3-2 win over visiting Cornell (0-3) Thursday night in non-conference Women’s soccer action from Niagara Field.

Game Recap

First Half

• Niagara’s Agnes Stenlund made a save in the 10th minute of play, keeping the game scoreless.

• Niagara took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute of action after Emily Hähnel found Amanda Cripps with a beautiful back heel pass to Amanda Cripps who placed it into the back of the net.

• Four minutes later, the Purple Eagles would make it a two-goal game when Djeynaba Thiam scorched the defense and deposited the ball into the right side of the net.

• The Big Red would quickly get one back when Laken Gallman scored to cut the NU lead in half in the 28th minute.

Second Half

• Stenlund would keep NU up 2-1 with her second save of the night in the 56th minute.

• Cornell would tie the game in the 83rd minute of play on a penalty kick following a Niagara hand ball in the box.

• A Niagara free kick in the 85th minute led to a scramble in front where Katie Diem and Thiam found Emma Davies who rifled one into the opposite end of the goal for the game winner.

Niagara Notes

• Thursday marked the seventh all-time meeting between Niagara and Cornell and the Purple Eagles now hold a 5-2 advantage over the Big Red.

• Stenlund made her first career start in goal for the Purple and White, picking up her first career win in the process.

• Cripps now leads the team with two goals after finding the back of the net in the 22nd minute.

• Hähnel recorded her first point as a Purple Eagle with the assist on the Cripps goal.

• Thiam and Davies both found the back of the net for the first time in 2022.

• Diem recoded her first Collegiate point, getting the secondary assist on NU’s game winning tally.

Up Next

• Niagara will begin a four-game road swing on Sunday when it travels to Cleveland, Ohio for a bout with Cleveland State. The Purple Eagles and Vikings will kickoff at 12 pm on ESPN+.

Stay connected with Niagara Women’s Soccer on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Niagara Athletics all year long on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand purpleeagles.com.