Davidson vs. Wright State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 9 best bets from proven model

The Davidson Wildcats (1-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-0) Clash in a non-conference bout on Wednesday night. These teams had a successful 2021-22 campaign, as they both secured NCAA Tournament appearances. Davidson went 27-7, while Wright State recorded a 22-14 record. The Raiders also won the Horizon League and secured their first tournament win in school history.

Tip-off from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. is set for 7 pm ET. The Wildcats are 4-point favorites in the latest Davidson vs. Wright State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151. Before locking in any Wright State vs. Davidson picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Davidson vs. Wright State and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Wright State vs. Davidson:

Davidson vs. Wright State spread: Wildcats -4

Davidson vs. Wright State Green over/under: 151 points

Davidson vs. Wright State money line: Wildcats -200, Raiders +170

DAV: The Over is 5-1 in the Wildcats’ last 6 road games

WRST: The Raiders are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Davidson vs. Wright State picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Wright State Raiders vs. Davidson Wildcats

Why Davidson can cover



Davidson played extremely fast and efficiently on the Offensive end during the 2021-22 season. They love to move the ball around and get multiple players involved. The Wildcats were ranked third in the Atlantic 10 in scoring (75.5), first in field-goal percentage (.480) and 3-point percentage (.387). Davidson showcased his versatile offense in the season-opening win.

Junior forward Sam Mennenga is a physical and gritty player down in the paint. Mennenga positions himself well for rebounds and easy looks at the rim. They finished with 11 points, 11 boards, and one block in the win over Guilford. Junior guard Grant Huffman is now stepping into a starting role. Huffman can create his own shot with good ball handles and owns a solid jumper. Against Guilford, they logged 13 points, three rebounds, and two 3-pointers.

Why Wright State can cover

Wright State has played fairly well in season openers in recent history. The Raiders have won 14 of their last 22 season openers. This group won the Horizon League in 2021 and has nine players returning from that squad. Senior guard Trey Calvin is the main scorer back on the floor for the Raiders. Calvin is quick and aggressive when he’s downhill with nice shooting form.

The Illinois native averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and shot 38% from downtown last season. Senior guard Amari Davis, a transfer from Missouri, will play a big role on this unit. Davis averaged nine points per game in 2021 but scored in double figures in 14 games. The Ohio native is fast and decisive in space with a plan to score.

How to make Wright State vs. Davidson Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 152 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Davidson vs. Wright State? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,200 on its top-rated college basketball spread Picks over the last six years, and find out.