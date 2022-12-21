Davidson vs. Northeastern prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 21 best bets by proven model

Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Northeastern Huskies battle the Davidson Wildcats in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon. The Huskies (3-7), who are coming off an 81-73 loss at Illinois-Chicago on Sunday, are 0-5 on the road this season. The Wildcats (7-4), who dropped a 69-61 decision at Purdue on Saturday, have lost three of four. Davidson is 4-1 on its home floor this season.

Tip-off from John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina, is set for 1 pm ET. Davidson leads the all-time series 5-0, including a 1-0 mark in games played at Davidson. The Wildcats are 9-point favorites in the latest Northeastern vs. Davidson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139. Before making any Davidson vs. Northeastern picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 19-12 roll on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $200. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Davidson vs. Northeastern and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Northeastern vs. Davidson:

Northeastern vs. Davidson spread: Davidson -9

Northeastern vs. Davidson over/under: 139 points

Northeastern vs. Davidson money line: Northeastern +400, Davidson -550

NE: The over is 4-1 in the Huskies’ last five road games against a team with a winning home record

DAV: The under is 6-2 in the Wildcats’ last eight games overall

Why Davidson can cover



Senior guard Foster Loyer has been lights out this season, and is coming off a double-double in the loss at Purdue. In 34 minutes of action against the Boilermakers, Loyer scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists. It was his third double-double of the season. He has scored 20 or more points five times, including three games of 30 or more. In a double-overtime win at Wright State on Nov. 9, he scored a season-high 38 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists.

Also helping power the Wildcats is junior forward Sam Mennenga. He has scored in double figures in all 11 games, including a 14-point performance against Purdue. He has one double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in an 87-64 win over Guilford on Nov. 7. For the season, he is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, and is connecting on 55.6% of his field goals, including 42.9% from 3-point range.

Why Northeastern can cover

Powering the Huskies is junior guard Jahmyl Telfort, who is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is connecting on 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 77.1% of his free throws. In Sunday’s loss at Illinois-Chicago, Telfort scored 20 points, while grabbing six rebounds. It was his fourth 20-plus scoring effort of the year. He scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a season-opening loss at Boston University on Nov. 7.

Redshirt junior guard Joe Pridgen continues to shine, coming off the bench and playing an average of 20.6 minutes. They scored 20 points on nine made field goals against Manhattan on Nov. 24. For the season, Pridgen is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The transfer from UNC-Wilmington started 13 of 14 games in 2020-2021, averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

