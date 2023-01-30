Davidson Fine Arts student in Augusta wins with seatbelt commercial

Daniel Bagi of Augusta is only 16-years-old, but his work has already been picked up and broadcast by a major network.

The Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School sophomore was selected as this year’s “Buckle Up Georgia” winner, and his video aired on Georgia Public Broadcasting during the GHSA High School Football Championships in December.

The contest asks Georgia students to create 30-second public service announcements on the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Bagi and his friends created a parody of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” with the lyric “We will, we will buckle up!” in place of the iconic melody.

AR Johnson Incidents:Student pepper sprayed classroom, teacher recorded vaping at AR Johnson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button