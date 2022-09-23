David Yoshitomi is Ventura County’s New Arts and Culture Manager | Arts & Entertainment

Posted on September 22, 2022

| 6:23 p.m

David Yoshitomi

Ventura County’s Executive Office has selected David Yoshitomi as the new Arts and Culture manager to lead countywide arts, culture and economic vitality efforts.

“Arts and culture are a fundamental thread of our community’s fabric and contribute greatly to our economic vibrancy and quality of life,” said Matt LaVere, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “We are thrilled that David will help lead the County in this area.

“Our board created this new position in May this year, and I Deeply appreciate Supervisor Carmen Ramirez’s Dedication to building support for arts and cultural efforts in Ventura County, making it possible to create this position.”

“We are Grateful to welcome David Yoshitomi to the county as his 15-year track record of cultivating community connections around arts and culture will contribute greatly to preserving and promoting the rich culture, traditions, and community bonds that bring our local economy to life, ” said County Executive Officer Sevet Johnson.

Yoshitomi came to Ventura County from the city of Simi Valley, where he was responsible for the development and implementation of the five-year strategic plan for its Cultural Arts Center. As part of the plan, he launched Simi Valley’s first Municipal arts grant program and spearheaded much of the Cultural Arts Center’s cultural programming, including its first multicultural festival.

Yoshitomi also served as interim executive director and board chair of Bell Arts Factory in Ventura. Under his leadership, he is credited with improving the financial performance of the organization and implementing new programs to better serve the residents in the Ventura Avenue community.

Yoshitomi holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of California San Diego and a Master’s in public administration from California State University San Bernardino. In 2017, he received the Arts Leader award from the Ventura County Arts Council.

“Ventura County is home to so many cultural traditions and a rich creative heritage,” said Yoshitomi. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with the artists, cultural workers, and other community members and organizations in developing a shared vision for the creative economy in the county.

“From painting and music to design and architecture, arts and culture have such a great impact on our daily lives, and I look forward to helping the businesses and professionals in these fields grow and prosper.”

Through community engagement, Yoshitomi will support strategic planning and coordination with local agencies and organizations to plan and develop an arts and culture strategy for the County of Ventura. The goal is to promote artist support, public art initiatives, grants, and countywide events.

Yoshitomi, who lives in Oxnard, started his new job Sept. 19.

For more about Ventura County’s Economic Vitality efforts, visit https://www.vcevsp.org/.