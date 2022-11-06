David Tubek commits to Penny Hardaway, Tigers

Penny Hardaway continued his sizzling recruiting streak Sunday when he landed the verbal commitment of Dream City Christian (Ariz.) forward David Tubek.

His pledge comes just hours after the Tigers scored tandem commitments from 5-star guard Mikey Williams and 4-star forward JJ Taylor. The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder is a 3-star recruit, according to 247 Sports Composite, and picked Memphis basketball over offers from Kansas, Texas, Arizona State and Creighton, among others. He also took official visits to Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Tubek, who said he only started playing basketball in 2017, joins a Tigers recruiting class that includes Williams, Taylor, 4-star guard Carl Cherenfant and 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Memphis’ class is now seventh in the nation, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.

“My favorite part (of the official visit) was seeing Penny and getting to go to dinner with him and just talk to him,” Tubek told The Commercial Appeal. “How he loves me, how he loves my game. He’s a great coach. He’s a great person, too. To play for someone like that, that will be great.

“It’s a great team for me.”

