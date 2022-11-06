David Tubek commits to Penny Hardaway, Tigers

Penny Hardaway continued his sizzling recruiting streak Sunday when he landed the verbal commitment of Dream City Christian (Ariz.) forward David Tubek.

His pledge comes just hours after the Tigers scored tandem commitments from 5-star guard Mikey Williams and 4-star forward JJ Taylor. The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder is a 3-star recruit, according to 247 Sports Composite, and picked Memphis basketball over offers from Kansas, Texas, Arizona State and Creighton, among others. He also took official visits to Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Tubek, who said he only started playing basketball in 2017, joins a Tigers recruiting class that includes Williams, Taylor, 4-star guard Carl Cherenfant and 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Memphis’ class is now seventh in the nation, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.

“My favorite part (of the official visit) was seeing Penny and getting to go to dinner with him and just talk to him,” Tubek told The Commercial Appeal. “How he loves me, how he loves my game. He’s a great coach. He’s a great person, too. To play for someone like that, that will be great.

“It’s a great team for me.”

Tubek’s commitment aside, Hardaway – no stranger to making serious noise on the recruiting trail, having inked two No. 1 classes in the last four years – is picking up steam in recent weeks. Williams (the 22nd-ranked Recruit in the Class of 2023) and Taylor (No. 64) both committed to Memphis Saturday. Williams (6-2) is a 5-star combo guard and Taylor (6-6) is a 4-star forward. Memphis is also in the running for 4-star wing Ashton Hardaway, who will take an official visit with the Tigers beginning Nov. 11.

Tubek took an official visit to Memphis last week. The native of South Sudan arrived in the United States in 2018, first living in North Carolina and West Virginia for a few months each. From there, he moved on and played his freshman year at Aspire Academy (Louisville, Ky.) and his sophomore season at Premier Academy (Houston, Texas). Tubek transferred to Dream City Christian prior to last season.

What David Tubek brings to Memphis basketball

Dream City Christian Coach Kyle Weaver told The Commercial Appeal that Tubek averaged 12.5 points and seven rebounds a game playing along the wing, where he “shot about 42% from three.” In a game against Denver Prep at the Chick Fil A Classic in South Carolina last season, Tubek connected on seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. The seven triples are tied for fifth-most in the game’s history, behind only Aaron Nesmith (nine), Jalen Green, Preston Blackmon and Taylor Majewski (eight each).

Tubek told The Commercial Appeal recently that he has heard some compare his game to Jimmy Butler and Khris Middleton, although he likes to think he compares more favorably to Kawhi Leonard.

“My game – how do I describe my game?” Tubek said. “I like being physical. I like being active on the defensive end. Communicate. Get teammates involved. I can shoot the ball – mid-range, 3-point. I play above the rim. I block shots. I can post up. I can defend 1-5.

“I do what it takes to win. It’s not easy to find someone like that.”

Tubek spent the summer playing for New Jersey Scholars on the EYBL circuit, alongside DJ Wagner, Mackenzie Mgbako and Aaron Bradshaw (three of the top five 2023 recruits in the country). Weaver said it was a good experience, but it didn’t do much for Tubek’s development.

“They learned a lot from it,” said Weaver. “But it didn’t necessarily fit him. Playing alongside Wagner, Bradshaw and McKenzie took away from his overall game and what he can do. So, they really just slid under the radar.”

