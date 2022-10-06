David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center opens doors to a unique world of art

For the first time ever, the doors to the David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center in Pocantico will be open to you and anyone taking a Road Trip: Close to Home.

“This is named for my father, David Rockefeller. This is about the Performing arts. It’s also about the visual arts. We have an exhibition space, so it will really be all of the arts, it could be Poetry too,” says David Rockefeller Jr.

The historic large greenhouse dates back to the early 1900s, and it was once the winter home of John D. Rockefeller’s orange trees. You can still find a couple of those orange trees – that pay tribute to what this space once was.

Today, you can walk through and experience a unique and diverse world of art. “Community engagement really involves bringing the artists and the community together in that creative process – that behind the scenes look of a work in progress,” says Ely Weisenberg, manager public programs and residences.

In fact, this Inaugural exhibition is so special in that it highlights the work of groundbreaking women artists from the 1960s and beyond.

One noted piece was created in 1963 by Grace Hartigan—which inspired artist Melissa Meyer in 2021 to create “Nod to Grace.”

“To have a show just about women artists, just focusing and just highlighting their work and experiencing what a women-led space would feel like,” says Katrina London, curator.