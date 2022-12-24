David Panter, Dekota Schubert Captain All-Midlands soccer teams, lead Hastings back to Glory

David Panter helped Hastings return to the top of the GPAC men’s soccer standings this season.

Panther led the GPAC in scoring with 14 goals and five assists as Hastings won the regular-season league title for the first time since 2018.

Prior to that brief drought, Hastings had won 19 straight regular-season league titles.

Panther was the GPAC Offensive player of the year and is the Captain on the All-Midlands team. Panter is one of five Broncos on the team, including Omaha Burke grad Tyler Mase at midfield and goalkeeper Brandon Dally, who was the GPAC defensive player of the year as he allowed 0.79 goals per game and had 10 shutouts.

Concordia has three players on the team, including Dominic Abdel-Ahad (12 goals) and Carlos Orquiz, who set the program’s single-season record for assists with 12.

People are also reading…

Hastings also had the conference scoring leader on the Women’s side as Dekota Schubert finished with 20 goals and 13 assists. She was 11th in the NAIA in points.

Schubert, the All-Midlands captain, helped the Broncos go 15-3-3, reaching the NAIA tournament for the first time since 2019. Two other Hastings players are on the team, including Hastings High grad Naomi Pedroza. ​Pedroza, who was a standout at Northeast CC before transferring to the Broncos, scored 13 goals this season.

Bellevue also has three players on the team, led by sophomore Ximena Jauregui, who had eight goals, 11 assists and was the Continental Athletic Conference player of the year. Bellevue went 13-4-2.​

Juco: Northeast Community College had historic seasons in men’s and women’s soccer as both won 19 games.

The men won their first national tournament game and had three NJCAA Division II All-Americans.

Freshman Jeevan Purewal was a first-team selection as he had 16 goals and 12 assists. Purewal, the All-Midlands captain, was ninth in Division II in points with 44. Luca Baltzer and Teun van der Donk each had nine assists and earned All-America honors.​

Also on the men’s team, Ivan Lopez scored 21 goals for Central, while Rodrigo Cercal scored 14 of Western Nebraska’s 21 goals.

The Northeast women set a single-season program record for wins as it went 19-4-1. The high-scoring Hawks were led by first-team All-American Taryn O’Brien, who had the second-most goals in Division II with 31 and also had 17 assists. The All-Midlands Captain was second nationally in points with 79.

Northeast, which led Division II in goals with 139, also had second-team All-Americans in Mackenzee Stokes and Aidyn Woodall. Woodall led the Nation in assists with 25.

Southeast’s Lexi Schroeder, who is from Plattsmouth, was an Honorable mention All-American selection.

Go

F – Dominic Abdel-Ahad, Concordia

* F – David Panter, Hastings

F – Johan Rodriguez, York

MF – Logan Lawrence, Nebraska Wesleyan

MF – Tyler Mase, Hastings

MF – Carlos Orquiz, Concordia

D – Max Bisinger, Concordia

D – Jackson Brown, Hastings

GK – Brendan Dally, Hastings

​Honorable mention: Bellevue: Jake Cover, Romeo Paparesta, Zach Robbins, Oumar Sissoko. Concordia: Martin Herrera, Gabriel Mendoza, Matt Schultz, Isaiah Shaddick, Federico Simonetti, Ryan Wokutch. Doane: Zane Boudreau, Brody Mueller, Jarryd Stone. Hastings: Kai Knuchel, Ryan Lewis, Ross Murphy, Paul Obrusnik. Midland: Dawson Butcher, Connor Lambert, Patrick Long, Thomas Moulder. Nebraska Wesleyan: Alex Kohler, Jackson McGowan, Zachary Weis. York: Otavio Avila, Carlos Ortega.

F – Rodrigo Cercal, Western Nebraska

F – Paul Einero, Northeast

* F – Jeevan Purewal, Northeast

MF – Luca Baltzer, Northeast

MF – Charlie Orsler, Central

MF – Finn Rolfe, Southeast

D – Ismail Hassan, Central

D – Mika Jetzlaff, Southeast

D – Teun van der Donk, Northeast

GK – Reagan Maliska, Northeast

Honorable mention: Central: Archie Alvarez, Abdul Juma, Rodolfo Ramirez. Northeast: Sergio Aspas, Carlos Jimenez. Southeast: Dzenis Becic, Cesar Hernandez, Phiipp Nuesse. Western Nebraska: Matheus Nascimento.

Women

F – Kierstynn Garner, Concordia

F – Naomi Pedroza, Hastings

F – Sami Reding, Bellevue

F – Michaela Thompson, Doane

MF – Ximena Jauregui, Bellevue

MF – Brittany Llames, Midland

* MF – Dekota Schubert, Hastings

D – Mikayla Chase, Midland

D – Megan Lampe, Hastings

D – Grace Soenksen, Concordia

GK – Jenn Amaro, Bellevue

​Honorable mention: Bellevue: Sinai Bernal, Claudia Gallegos, Millie Hopkisson, Ella Pelletier, Emma Stock. College of Saint Mary: Abbie Anderson, Kylie Anderson, Jimena Estrada Gomez. Concordia: Allee Downing, Ellie Eason, Kalie Ward. Doane: McKenna Rathbun, Jenna Tardiff. Hastings: Eva Dunker, Sofie Jackson-Pedersen, Dulce Lopez, Miley Prine, Julia Vilanova. Midland: Ariana Flores, Bailey Locano, Hannah Tillison. Nebraska Wesleyan: Megan Cooper, Hannah Rhodes. UNK: Cammie Davis, Raegan Downham, Dolcie Hanlon, Emma Middleton. Wayne State: Reagan Allen, Olivia Bollman, Chloe Schlines, Abby Sutton, Annika Syvrud. York: Jacky Cervanes-Cruz, Alexa Moreno.​

* F – Taryn O’Brien, Northeast

F – Lesley Vasquez, Western Nebraska

F – Aidyn Woodall, Northeast

MF – Kyler Bowman, Northeast

MF – Karli Scott, Southeast

MF – Mackenzee Stokes, Northeast

D – Erica Derby, Northeast

D – Lara Eckwert, Central

D – Lexi Schroeder, Southeast

GK – Hannah Thornell, Southeast ​

​Honorable mention: Central: Natalie Crouse, Janette Ortiz, Northeast: Jessie Eijbersen, Kaily Lincoln, Oceanna Solis, Carolin Stahlmann. Southeast: Trinity Babcock. Western Nebraska: Vicky Granda, Tania Razo, Venessa Vasquez.