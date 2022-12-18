David Ojabo ‘shed tears’ as Aberdeen-raised linebacker makes NFL debut for Baltimore

David Ojabo admits he “shed a couple of tears” after the 22-year-old made his injury delayed NFL debut as Baltimore Ravens lost to Cleveland Browns.

The outside linebacker raised in Aberdeen was picked by the club in the second round of the NFL draft in April.

But the Nigerian-born player has since been sidelined by an Achilles injury suffered a month earlier.

“It was a dream come true,” Ojabo said after his first NFL experience. “All the hard work I put in was worth it.”

Having returned to training in October, he completed his jump from college football with the Michigan Wolverines to the sport’s top level after a late appearance in the Ravens’ 13-3 defeat by their American Football Conference rivals on Saturday.

“Pre-game, I was on the field, I had my headphones on, shed a couple of tears just knowing it has been a long journey,” Ojabo told external-link Baltimore’s YouTube channel.

Despite the fleeting nature of his debut, he still saw enough of his NFL opponents to conclude that: “Everybody’s fast and Everybody’s strong – I’ll tell you that.”

Responding to the suggestion that less than nine months was a quick recovery from his particular injury, Ojabo replied: “It was just building blocks – just day by day getting better.

“I know it’ll be worth it in the end. I am surrounded by good people, good staff, and I just trusted everything they told me and I worked hard every day.”