David O’Connor hits late goal as MTU Cork finish with a flurry to edge out Sligo and progress to last eight of Sigerson

A Late goal from David O’Connor ensured MTU Cork passage to the last eight as they out scored Sligo 1-4 in the final five minutes of the match.

ork started well with an early point from Ryan O’Donovan who is currently the leading scorer of the Sigerson with a total of 26 points.

Sligo responded with a goal through full forward Fola Ayorinde. The men from Cork responded well after conceding as they scored 1-3 without reply, with the goal coming from Dylan O’Connor.

Sligo netted again on 18 minutes and once again it was Westmeath footballer Ayorinde, who bagged his second goal of the match.

Aaron O’Shea looked like he put his side in front heading towards half time but Joe Keaney had the final say to leave the sides level, 2-4 to 1-7.

MTU Cork netted after the restart through Eanna O’Hanlon and they lead by four when O’Donovan added his sixth of the match before Sligo kicked three points – all from frees – from Aaron Kelleghan to reduce the margin to a single point with five minutes to play.

The Cork college finished the match much stronger, scoring 1-4 without reply with their goal coming from David O’Connor to ensure a safe passage to the last eight of the competition.

SCORERS

MTU Cork: Ryan O’Donovan (0-6, 5 frees), Eanna O’Hanlon 1-1, Dylan O’Connor 1-1, David O’Connor 1-0, Aaron O’Shea 0-2, David Buckey 0-1 , Rory Maguire 0-1

Sligo ATU: Fola Ayorinde 2-0, Aaron Kelleghan 0-4, 3 frees, Oisin McLoughlin 0-1, Joe Keaney 0-1, Luke Molloy 0-1

TEAMS

MTU Cork: K Twomey; S Andrews, S Meehan, T Walsh; R Maguire, P Ring, E O’Connor; L Smith, D Linehan; A O’Shea, J Cahalane, D O’Connor; R O’Donovan, E O’Hanlon, A Walsh

Subs: S Cleary for O’Shea (45), D Cronin for T Walsh, S Dore for S Andrew 40, J Copper for D Linehan 47, D Buckley for Eanna O’Hanlon 47, D O’Connor for D O’Connor 62

SLIGO ATU : L Jennings; R O’Shea, M Walsh, DJ Earley; S O’Brien, C Joyce, J Keaney; K McGee, M Barrett; L Molloy, A Kelleghan, R O’Rourke; J Davitt, F Ayorinde, O McLoughlin

Subs: P Prior for S O’Brien 57, K Clancy for A Kelleghan 63

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois)