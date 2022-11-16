David Mlynek Places at Men’s Golf Invitational – The Quadrangle

By Jocelyn Visnov, Production Editor/Web Editor

Freshman David Mlynek started his Jasper Athletic career strong this fall bringing home a 10th place lead for the men’s golf team at this year’s Autumn Invitational.

The Autumn Invitational took place in Lake Placid, New York. After three rounds, the team put a total score of 895 (+43). At the conclusion of the tournament, the Jaspers remained in 10th place, just behind Holy Cross. Mlynek was joined by several other team members placing high at the tournament.

“The Jaspers were led in round three by Colby Norton, who shot a 71 (E), Lincoln Haymaker, and Jimmy Escoto, who shot 74 (+3) on Sunday. Top finishers for Manhattan were David Mlynek with a 220 (+7) and Haymaker, who finished at 223 (+10) in the three-day event,” according to GoJaspers.

Mlynek is a freshman finance major and an international student Originally from Prague, Czech Republic. Mlynek wrote to The Quad that he had always planned to come to the United States to play golf in college.

The Quad: What made you decide to play golf at Manhattan College?

David Mlynek: Playing in the USA was always a clear decision for me. I just had to figure out where it would be, and Manhattan College seemed like the right option of how to combine golf with academics.

TQ: How did you feel about placing at the Autumn Invitational? How do you feel about your performance?

DM: I left a lot of shots out there on the greens. I’m giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities, but not making enough of the putts. It is something I’m trying to work on so hopefully it will get better when the spring season comes up.

TQ: How does it feel to have placed at a match so early in your college athletic career?

DM: I think I still haven’t achieved anything huge. There is a lot of work left to be done and hopefully the next season will be even more successful.

TQ: How do you feel about the team’s performance this season?

DM: The energy in the team is great, but there is still a lot of work in front of us. Everybody is willing to put in the work through the winter, so I think by the next season we should start seeing some better results.

TQ: What are you most looking forward to for the future of the golf team?

DM: Growing with the team, and putting in the work and starting to win tournaments.

In addition to his successes at the Autumn Invitational, Mlynek continued the season placing at the Metropolitan Intercollegiate tournament in West Orange, New Jersey at the Montclair Golf Club.

“David Mlynek and Colby Norton both finished their first round in the top ten individually. Mlynek ended the day T6 with a 71 (+1), while Norton is currently T8th after posting a 72 (+2),” according to GoJaspers.

The men’s golf team concluded their fall season with a fourth place finish at the Metropolitan Intercollegiate tournament. The team will be on the green once again in March for the start of their spring season.