David Long’s interception at the goal line seals the Tennessee Titans win

The Tennessee Titans’ penchant to stand tall at the goal line with the game on the line proved true again in their 21-17 win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Kristian Fulton was flagged for defensive pass interference with 19 seconds left, setting the Commanders offense up with first-and-goal from the Titans’ 2-yard line.

Carson Wentz threw the ball away on first down. Teair Tart batted the ball away on second down. On third down, Wentz tried to force a throw into a window that existed in his imagination only, and David Long made the lunging play for the interception with six seconds left.

Take a look.

