David Lee Parks | Iredell Free News

David Lee Parks55, affectionately known as “D-Love,” of Statesville, NC, died November 16, 2022. He was born September 25, 1967, to Melvin N. Parks and Emma Lucille Lawrence.

David was preceded in death by his mother, brother, Kenny Jorome Lawrence; sisters, April Denise Lawrence, Younah Ann Parks; and godmother, Jannie Smyre.

Survivors, in addition to his father, include his companion, Sherry McClelland; sons, Shannon, Jerriod, Jason, Montael, Xaizer, Keaundre, and Trey Parks; daughters, Keyonda, Briannia, Chauntel, Dreama, and Ashley Parks; goddaughter, April(Candice) McClelland; and a very dear friend, Muriel (Harold) Jackson. Mr. Parks’ grandchildren are Shannon Jr., Shane, Shayla, Lillianna, Iveyanna, Arianna, Irianna, Paytono, Camryn, Steveson, Sayne, Blayne, Kolton, Ashton, Lydiah, and Legend. Mr. Parks’ brothers, James Wille (Carolyn) Lawrence, Melvin Colvert, and Linny McIntosh; sisters, Pamela, Shirley, Patricia, Annette (Marvin) Bey, Teresa (Shane) Rankin, Ruby (Brian) Woodbury, Linda Kay Smyre, Betty Jean Parks, and DoAlicia Parks; very special cousins, Willie Parks Jr., and Derrick Parks. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Mr. Parks enjoyed playing spades, cornhole, kickball, and sweepstakes.

There will not be a viewing for Mr. Parks.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 2 pm at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.

Fond Memories and expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com for the Parks family.

