David Cutcliffe is Johnny Majors, Josh Heupel, Tennessee football 1998

David Cutcliffe never asked Johnny Majors what his pay would be when he got Hired as an Assistant Coach for Tennessee football in 1982.

When he got his first check, he went to Majors’ office to ask if it was for a week, two weeks or a month’s worth of pay.

“David, I don’t think it’s healthy for a young, assistant, single Coach to make too much money,” Cutcliffe recalled Majors telling him.

Two years later, after Cutcliffe had some success in his position, he thanked Majors for making him the “healthiest Assistant football Coach in all of college football.”

“He looked at me, he thought about it and said, ‘I hear ya,’ ” Cutcliffe said. “And I think he bumped me up to $19,000 a year.”

The former UT Assistant Coach – who is now the special Assistant to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey – made the Knoxville Quarterback Club crowd dissolve into laughter several times during his visit Monday at Calhoun’s on the River. Cutcliffe talked about everything from his first recruiting visit with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning to seeing Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel at UCF for the first time.

