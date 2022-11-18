David Caulker flips commitment from Iowa football to Iowa State

Iowa football lost a commitment from Des Moines North defensive lineman David Caulker, who decommitted and flipped to Iowa State on Thursday.

Caulker previously committed to the Hawkeyes in June, but opted to change his commitment to Iowa State in November. The Cyclones were the first of two programs to offer Caulker; Iowa State offered May 11 and Iowa followed suit on June 6.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound three-star recruit held offers from UNI as well as Kent State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Northern Illinois.

