David Caulker flips commitment from Iowa football to Iowa State

Iowa football lost a commitment from Des Moines North defensive lineman David Caulker, who decommitted and flipped to Iowa State on Thursday.

Caulker previously committed to the Hawkeyes in June, but opted to change his commitment to Iowa State in November. The Cyclones were the first of two programs to offer Caulker; Iowa State offered May 11 and Iowa followed suit on June 6.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound three-star recruit held offers from UNI as well as Kent State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Northern Illinois.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Caulker explained his decision, saying “something has always seemed to draw me back to the program, and it is something my heart and soul couldn’t ignore.”

Caulker helped the Polar Bears to one of their best records in recent history in 2022. He finished his senior season with 34 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Caulker’s decommitment comes at the same time as Rumors that Southeast Polk’s Kadyn Proctor – the No. 11 players in the 2023 class Nationwide – might decommit from Iowa after a visit to Oregon this past weekend.

With both Caulker and Proctor committed, the Hawkeyes had the No. 27 recruiting class in the country, but that number will change with one or both decommitments.

