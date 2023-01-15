David Butler art showing through Jan. 28 at Sean Christopher Gallery

When he emerges from 20 minutes or so of transcendental meditation or even from a deep sleep, David Butler brings with him ideas from his dream state.

“I believe your unconscious state is as important as your conscious state,” the artist said.

Working their way into his large, digitally created Collages are Skulls and pulsing human hearts, mannequins, naked women, paper airplanes, thorns, Egyptian scarabs and many more images. Together, they form vigorous and rich scenes, many of which comment on concepts of identity. These large, surreal works can keep a viewer looking for long minutes, finding new icons, cryptic phrases and multiple meanings.

“Gravity,” an exhibit of 24 of Butler’s thought-provoking works, is on view through Jan. 28 at Sean Christopher Gallery in the Short North.

Butler, 57, is a native of Pittsburgh who grew up in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He attended and graduated from the Columbus College of Art & Design, where he met his wife, Amy Butler, a well-known fabric design artist. The couple lives in Granville.

Early in his career, David Butler worked in commercial design – something he still does as he pursues the fine art part of his career. He has designed album covers, logos, liquor labels and posters, including the digital poster for Cirque du Soleil’s “Varekai,” which toured to Columbus in 2005.

When the COVID-19 Pandemic struck, Butler discovered that time alone gave him a path towards individualist and introspective themes in his work. He creates his Collages digitally, assembling numerous images on quality archival paper on a wood base. The works are large and uniform in size – 40 by 60 inches.

The Triptych “Triada,” embellished with gold and silver leaf, is a series of three panels showing large human heads with various face-covering elements. The work, Butler said, explores “the masks we wear – our personas who we think we are and the real person behind the mask.”

In “Exchanging Hearts,” a young woman holding a human heart confronts the head of a minotaur in what Butler describes as “a fairly obvious take on ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ with a mannerist, Renaissance approach.”

The back room of the Sean Christopher Gallery is what Butler and gallery owner John McCutcheon call “the gold room.” Here, a half-dozen of Butler’s Collages with even more gold and silver leaf accents than many of his other works are hung and lit from below, giving them increased sparkle and the room a Magical feel. “Gravitas Fidei (The Gravity of Belief)” considers religious beliefs in nonjudgmental fashion. “Morocco Studies 1-2-3,” a few of the only non-digital works in the exhibit, were created by Butler while teaching a Collage workshop in Marrakech, Morocco. (Yes, they rooted for the Moroccan team during the World Cup.)

Butler also works in sculpture, although there are no examples of this work in the Sean Christopher exhibit. He intends to continue that and his Collage work. In 2022, he had three Solo exhibitions and was included in two group exhibitions.

He says that the digital process enables him to be unlimited in his work.

“I don’t believe in boundaries in making art,” he said. “I choose to have a much bigger palette than in traditional collage.”

He describes the fans of his work – including a devoted group of young enthusiasts who follow his shows – as “passionate about narration and Storytelling in art.” Viewers, he said, “are going to see what they see in these works.”

One other thing they may see is a gold wax seal. Butler includes one of these at the bottom of each of his Collages – an old-school signature on some very modern, innovative works.

At a glance

“Gravity,” works by David Butler, continues through Jan. 28 in the Sean Christopher Gallery, 815 N. High St., Suites H & N. Hours: 3:30 to 5:30 pm Wednesdays through Fridays, and 1:30 to 3:30 pm the second and fifth Saturdays of the month , or by appointment. Call 614-327-1344 or visit seanchristophergallery.com.