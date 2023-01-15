David Butler art showing through Jan. 28 at Sean Christopher Gallery

When he emerges from 20 minutes or so of transcendental meditation or even from a deep sleep, David Butler brings with him ideas from his dream state.

“I believe your unconscious state is as important as your conscious state,” the artist said.

Working their way into his large, digitally created Collages are Skulls and pulsing human hearts, mannequins, naked women, paper airplanes, thorns, Egyptian scarabs and many more images. Together, they form vigorous and rich scenes, many of which comment on concepts of identity. These large, surreal works can keep a viewer looking for long minutes, finding new icons, cryptic phrases and multiple meanings.

“Gravity,” an exhibit of 24 of Butler’s thought-provoking works, is on view through Jan. 28 at Sean Christopher Gallery in the Short North.

