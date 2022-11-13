David Bakhtiari Rips NFL Over Safety Issue

The Packer lost star pass rusher, Rashan Gary, to a torn ACL this past Sunday at Ford Field, and Left Tackle David Bakhtiari believes he knows the Culprit. Turf Fields.

The fact that the @nfl can’t watch @RashanAGary play because of Detroit’s slit film turf is a shame! You’re taking good football away from the fans! — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 12, 2022

Football is violent enough. Injuries are gonna happen. Turf doesn’t have to be. #SaferFields — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 12, 2022

Bakhtiari became the latest NFL player to come out and blast the league’s inability to protect player safety by allowing certain organizations to continue to use a certain type of turf field.

He cited the disparity between turf fields and grass fields and spoke about how there will likely be “10 more players (who) will go down this season with completely avoidable non-contact injuries.”

By allowing teams to continue using slit film turf, about 10 more players will go down with a completely avoidable, non-contact injury throughout the rest of this season. To know something is unsafe and not change it is unacceptable. #SaferFields — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 12, 2022

He also spoke about how these same teams will cater to European Soccer teams and change their turf fields to grass fields for them but still refuse to have grass fields for their own players, ignoring the very real issues about player safety. Kicker Mason Crosby also said something similar.

It’s crazy. When European soccer clubs come here to play, the stadiums quickly convert from turf to grass. WHY NOT FOR ITS OWN PLAYERS?!? There’s no excuse league wide; EVEN Green Bay can have/grow grass for the season! #SaferFields — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 12, 2022

When European soccer clubs come here to play, the stadiums quickly convert from turf to grass. But for us – their own players – we have to compete on subpar surfaces. That doesn’t make any sense.#SaferFields — Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) November 12, 2022

Bakhtiari went out of his way to retweet a slew of current and former players talking about how they would prefer a grass field to a turf one due to safety concerns.

I’ve seen too many of my brothers across the league go down because of these unsafe fields. No one knows the beating our bodies take when playing on turf fields more than us. Enough is enough. #SaferFields https://t.co/cCxPsJE0cI — Austin Corbett (@BigCorbs73) November 12, 2022

We want to be on the field, coaches want us on the field, and so do the fans. Turf is taking too many guys out of the game. #SaferFields — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) November 12, 2022

This is another example of the NFL choosing profits over people. They are more interested in holding concerts in the stadium than protecting the players. #SaferFields https://t.co/ZKyAzcrqIG — Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) November 12, 2022

We know the data – our union and the league agree that we should eliminate slit film turf. But the NFL isn’t willing to mandate this change, so we as players are going to keep talking about this issue until it changes. #SaferFields — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) November 12, 2022

No one knows the beating that our bodies take on turf more than us – the players. The sport is violent enough. We shouldn’t be taking more damage from the field, too. #SaferFields — Joel Bitonio (@JoelBitonio) November 12, 2022

I have a really cool idea for turf vs grass study! Ask the people who actually perform and put their bodies at risk on it!

We know how we feel on it. Injury or not! Beating it puts on body, how hard it is when helmet hits, footing, etc…. Ask the Athletes! https://t.co/d0TF6rlqxI — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) November 9, 2022

“I’d rather practice in sleet, snow, thunderstorm with a chance of getting Struck by Lightning than run inside on the turf”@tkelce and @JasonKelce are firmly against turf fields pic.twitter.com/DFOdpsFF6z — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 9, 2022

This whole firestorm started on Twitter when the NFLPA’s Twitter account tweeted out their president JC Tretter’s latest column about what can be done to keep players healthy and active on gameday. The number one topic Tretter talked about was Slit Film Turf and how it needs to be eliminated.

Tretter spoke about how statistically, this type of turf leads to more injuries that are non-contact that occur in the lower extremities and cause players to miss more time. They went on to highlight the seven teams that play on this type of turf (Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts) and called for them to change their fields.

More can be done to keep players healthy + active on gameday–ensuring field surfaces are safe is one of the most crucial. President @jctretter shares more in his latest column. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) November 12, 2022

While there are few things that players around the league can agree on, it seems like they are all in solidarity with one another when it comes to getting rid of Slit Film Turf and the avoidable dangers that this type of field brings.