David Bakhtiari On Track To Start: NFL World Reacts

David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers looks on

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the fourth quarter of the game at US Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers could receive a major boost to their offensive line.

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, David Bakhtiari is slated to play in Week 1’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The All-Pro left tackle has faced an arduous path back to the field since tearing his ACL at the end of 2020.

