Davenport Continues to Lead WVU Golf in Florida

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport shot 2-under-par on Monday and is now tied for fifth place at 5-under-par after 36 holes of competition at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida.

Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, recovered after a tough start on Monday to shoot 5-under-par on the final 16 holes. He is two shots behind fourth place and five shots off the lead.

Freshman Caleb Wilson shot 1-under-par on Monday after posting a round of 72 on Sunday. His 1-under-par score after 36 holes has him sitting tied for 13th place.

In Monday’s second round, junior Will Stakel was 2-over-par, senior Trent Tipton was 5-over-par and sophomore Todd Duncan posted an 83. Sophomore Max Green is competing as an individual and recorded an 81 on Monday.

For the second day in a row, the Mountaineers posted a 292 score and sit in eighth place in the 15-team field, one shot ahead of UCF and South Carolina. WVU is three shots behind No. 24 Arizona for seventh place.

The final round of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational will begin Tuesday morning. Results will be available at Golfstat.com.