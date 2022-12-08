Davenport Coach alleges racist comments by basketball refs

Mississippi Athletic Conference officials are reviewing a reported incident involving three referees who officiated a recent boys basketball game between Davenport North and Pleasant Valley High Schools.

North High head Coach Marquez Davis posted about the incident on Facebook. He named the three referees and wrote that each had directed racially derogatory terms towards him and his players during a Tuesday night game at Pleasant Valley.

“As a leader of a racially diverse basketball program at a public high school, I feel it is my responsibility to make sure I do everything in my power not to let this get swept under the rug,” Davis wrote in his post. treating our players and our staff with the blatant disrespect, with no fear of back lash, was the lowest moment of my coaching career.

“It seems to be a common theme when an inner city, predominantly urban demographic school plays a Suburban school. It was just on full display with NO filter this evening.”

People are also reading…

Contacted by a reporter, Davis said he is not permitted to discuss the matter with the media, due to his coaching contract. They did share plans of another meeting with the district on Friday.

Davenport School District officials released a statement Wednesday, saying they are working in conjunction with Pleasant Valley and the MAC for the incident review process between the coaches and referees.

“Both districts take issues of conduct very seriously and await the results of the review being conducted by the MAC Conference,” the statement said. “The Davenport Community School District is also launching an internal review immediately. The district will work closely with Pleasant Valley Schools and the MAC Conference.”

The Quad-City Times reached one of the officials involved, who said he had been a referee for 48 years—also estimating that he and the two others have been an officiating crew for “eight to 10 years.”

“I have been asked by the conference to make no comment,” he said. “It will all come out in the wash.”

Reporters attempted to reach another official, but have not received a reply.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s (IHSAA) process for situations like these is to contact the member schools and individuals involved, as necessary.

“We cannot offer further comment until learning more about the situation and getting a report from the member schools and individuals involved,” said Chris Cuellar, IHSAA spokesman.

This story is developing.