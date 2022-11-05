TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – The Playoffs continue on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In Ohio’s regional quarterfinals, the BCSN Game of the Week has Olmsted Falls at Anthony Wayne. Justin Feldkamp will have the Highlights and post-game reaction from that one, along with Central Catholic’s home game against Avon Lake.

Holgate and Toledo Christian battle in the first-ever Northern 8 Conference Championship Game. Plus, you’ll see the Trifecta and cheerleaders of the week.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

Olmsted Falls at Anthony Wayne

Avon Lake at Central Catholic

Olentangy Berlin at Perrysburg

Holgate vs. Toledo Christian

Gabriel Richard at Whiteford

Van Wert at Perkins

Bellevue at Cleveland Glenville

Huron at Coldwater

Bedford at Livonia Franklin

Liberty-Benton at Liberty Center

Tinora at Elmwood

Oak Harbor at Eastwood

Colonel Crawford at Carey

Padua Franciscan at Tiffin Columbian

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb

Gibsonburg at Waynesfield-Goshen

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 12 segment 1

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 12, segment 2

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 12, Trifecta

