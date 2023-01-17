Dave Rubio retires as head volleyball coach

Arizona Volleyball head Coach Dave Rubio, the winningest head Coach in program history and the winningest active Pac-12 Volleyball head coach, has announced that he will be retiring following 31 seasons at the helm of the volleyball program and 36 seasons as a Collegiate head Coach .

“I want to thank Dave for his outstanding leadership of our volleyball program for 31 seasons,” said Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “His coaching career put him among the winningest volleyball coaches in NCAA and Pac-12 Conference history while leaving a tremendous Legacy here at Arizona. His tenure as leader of Arizona Volleyball puts him among the greats of the sport and garners respect from his peers across the country and around the globe. Dave guided generations of student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions. He is a true Wildcat and an outstanding Ambassador for the University of Arizona and the Southern Arizona community, a person of class and integrity, and we all wish him the best in retirement.”

Since Rubio arrived in Tucson in 1992, he transformed Arizona Volleyball into a program of national prominence. Rubio posted three decades of high-level success at Arizona with 570 victories, 20 NCAA appearances, eight Sweet 16’s, four Elite Eights and a Final Four appearance. The continuation of Arizona’s postseason success includes five trips to the NCAA Tournament and one NIVC appearance in the last ten seasons. The sustained team success of Rubio’s tenure in Tucson is rivaled by the decorated careers of volleyball student-athletes, including a trio of Wildcat Olympians for Team USA.

“After 31 seasons as the head volleyball coach at the University of Arizona, it is time for me to retire,” Rubio said. “I would like to thank Cedric Dempsey and Rocky LaRose for giving me the initial opportunity to be the head Coach in 1992. I would also like to thank Jim Livengood, Greg Byrne, and Dave Heeke for their belief in me throughout my time at Arizona . I want to personally thank all the student-athletes who have contributed to our program. It has been a Privilege to Coach the players who chose to attend and compete at Arizona.”

Inheriting a program that did not win a single conference match the season prior to his arrival, Rubio has guided the Wildcats to a 570-380 (.600) overall record and has won 692 matches in his 36-year Collegiate coaching career, 11th most among all active Division I coaches. In 2000, he guided Arizona to its first ever Pac-10 title.

In 2018, Rubio became just the second volleyball coach in Pac-12 history to amass 500 wins. He closes out his coaching career as the second-winningest Coach in Pac-12 volleyball history with 570 wins. He also joined a legendary group of Arizona coaches to win 500 games, joining Mike Candrea (softball; 1986-2021), Jerry Kindall (baseball; 1973-1996), Frank Sancet (baseball; 1950-1972), Lute Olson (men’s basketball , 1983-2007) and Fred Enke (men’s basketball; 1925-1961).

“I owe a debt of gratitude to all the Assistant coaches who have helped me grow and inspire me along this journey, including my Athletic trainer Emily Johnson who has been with me for over 15 years,” said Rubio. “I want to especially thank my Associate Head Coach Charita Stubbs who has been with me for over twenty years as a former player and assistant. I appreciate your loyalty and wisdom the last 31 years.

During his tenure, Rubio recruited and coached four first-team All-Americans, including Arizona’s first ever Consensus two-time honoree Dana Burkholder, an AVCA Freshman of the Year, an AVCA Pacific South Region Freshman of the Year, a Pac-10 Player of the Year, a Pac-12 Setter of the Year, two Pac-10/12 Freshman of the Year honorees, 34 All-Pac-10/12 performers, 15 All-Pac-10/12 freshman players and 68 academic all- conference athletes. Wildcat Athletes have also earned 47 Pac-10/12 Player of the Week honors under his guidance.

Prior to arriving at Arizona, Rubio won a Division II National Championship at Cal State Bakersfield, part of his successful five-year career at Cal State Bakersfield, where he posted a 122-66 (.649) record and led the team to two Final Fours, including the 1989 National Championship.

“Lastly, I would be remiss if I did not properly recognize and thank these two people,” Rubio noted. “Rocky LaRose mentored me and watched over me throughout the 25 years we were together. I can never give her enough credit and thanks for my longevity at Arizona. Suzy Mason took over for Rocky as my supervisor and made my job easier while always being there to help me.”

“A special thanks to my wife and children who have only known me as the head coach at Arizona. I look forward to being a better father and husband in the next chapter of my life.”

