Dave pays tribute to Brazilian soccer Legend on new single “Adriano”

Dave

Last fall, Dave took a trip to Rio de Janeiro to promote a new T-shirt from his Psycho clothing line alongside Brazilian soccer Legend Adriano Leite Ribeiro. On Friday (Jan. 6), the South London star decided to bless the masses with a new single in Honor of the game-changing striker, which is now available to stream on Psycho’s official website.

The track — titled “Adriano” — was produced by AXL Beats and takes inspiration from Michael Jackson’s iconic ’80s offering “Lady In My Life.” First teased during an Instagram Live session, the song is full of rewind-worthy lines about Dave’s rockstar lifestyle:

“I cut man off, I don’t believe in n**gas, they’re not God, we don’t get even, n**ga, we get odd, we don’t get even, n**ga , or put P’s on n**gas, and that’s even n**gas that’s not opps, you’re trapped in the trap, you really Bust shots, new Bond Street, I Patek the watch, conspiracy gonna connect the dots, the shotty’s got a body, Let’s connect the dots, cool, composure, she ain’t gеttin’ a train, I gotta Coach her, she givin’ me brain, I gotta Coach her, I’m givin’ her somethin’ that’s for the culture…”

It’s been about two years since Dave released his sophomore LP, We’re All Alone in This Together, a 12-song offering with additional features from Stormzy, Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs, Wizkid, James Blake, and more. The project received universal acclaim and debuted at the top of the UK Official Albums chart. Since then, Dave made occasional appearances on songs like JAE5’s “Propeller,” and Meekz’s “Fresh Out The Bank.” He also provided his fans with the loose drops “My 24th Birthday” and “Starlight,” the latter of which peaked at No. 1 on the Official Singles chart.

Head here to stream “Adriano” in full. In order to listen, you’ll need to enter the password “GABOS” when prompted.