Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs are ‘two really gifted football players’

The Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection reached new heights in Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Chargers, as Adams recorded a new season high in receiving yards with 177 and set some more Raiders records along the way.

Sunday was Adams’ fourth game this season with over 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, the most such games in a single season in franchise history. He’s also over 1,000 receiving yards on the season, now his fourth career season with 1,000 yards since 2018, which is tied for the second most in the NFL over that span.

“The stats mean a lot to me in the sense that it means that I’m holding up my end of the bargain and I’m doing what I’ve got to do,” Adams said. “The efficiency part is a big part of it too. We’ve got to make sure we’re being as efficient as possible and let the stats and all of that take care of themselves down the road.”

Raider Nation’s anticipation for the Carr-Adams duo has played out as advertised, especially in AFC West games, with Adams joining Gary Clark and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin as the only players in league history with at least 100 receiving yards in each of their first five division games of a season.

But Carr and Adams don’t forsee becoming complacent just because they’ve gotten three consecutive wins.

“He’s well over 1,000 yards. He’s well over 10 touchdowns. Everyone said that none of those things would happen and we still have a lot of football left,” Carr said postgame.