Daunting schedule: Vikings play each of the NFL’s final four teams in 2023

The Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is in the books, and the final four is set. The No. 1 seed Eagles will host the No. 2 seed 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at 2:00 pm CT next Sunday, followed by the No. 1 seed Chiefs hosting the No. 3 seed Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

On paper, this is one of the most even final fours in recent history. There’s no clear favorite, which is unusual. Both conference title games currently have spreads within three points.

