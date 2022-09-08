Daunting look at the Mission League; Flintridge Sacred Heart goes to New York – Daily News

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

Whether the Sierra Canyon volleyball team is on the court, in the locker room, or passing each other in the hallways at school, players are telling each other: “Lock in.”

“It’s like, every day, every second,” setter Shade Ilawole said. “It’s a consistent reminder to just stay focused and be there, be present.”

Competing in the Mission League, where almost every game is a battle, makes that attitude necessary. A moment of relaxing could mean defeat.

Top to bottom, the Mission League has some of the toughest teams in California and the nation. Marymount comes into this league season as the Defending CIF State Open Division champions, ranked No. 12 in the country in MaxPreps.com’s rankings.

Harvard-Westlake beat Sierra Canyon for the CIF State SoCal Regional Division I title last season. Alemany won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Championship — with a roster full of underclassmen, at that.

“The Mission League is now the toughest league in the state of California,” Alemany Coach Morgan Wijay said. “I don’t think there’s a day where we can just like, take a breath.”

Sierra Canyon has taken a significant jump in terms of level of competition, joining the Mission league after competing in the Sunshine League. Coach Stefanie Wigfall planned a difficult preleague slate to help her team prepare, even going to Hawaii to play in the tough Ann Kang Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

The Trailblazers had a statement Sweep over Marymount in their league opener on Tuesday night, but Coach Stefanie Wigfall said that winning one game doesn’t automatically determine a league title or even guarantee a win in their next outing.

“We don’t want to get too high or too low after a win,” she said. “(We’re) really trying to stay balanced and make the adjustments where we need to make them after this match and be better in our next match.”

Keeping players fully healthy can be a challenge for any program, but the stakes are a little higher in this season’s Mission League. Wigfall Monitors her team’s health carefully and players work regularly with a trainer to maximize their recovery as well as injury prevention.

If nothing else, playing such a difficult league schedule will get teams ready for the playoffs.

“It is so exciting because we will be battle tested through and through,” Harvard-Westlake Coach Natalie Morgan said. “But holy moly are we good.”

Sierra Canyon sweeps Marymount

Sierra Canyon Wasted no time making its presence known in the Mission League, sweeping Powerhouse Marymount (26-24, 25-23, 25-23) on Tuesday evening.

Olivia Babcock led the Trailblazers in their league opener with 13 kills, followed by Danica Rach with 12 kills and Jaida Tausa’afia Sione with 11 kills.

Libero Lauren Lynch led Sierra Canyon defensively with 18 digs in addition to two aces. Sade Ilawole logged 40 assists and Ava Hewitt added two kills and two blocks.

The two teams will meet again later this season on Oct. 5.

FSHA in the Big Apple

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy girls volleyball crossed the country last week for academics as well as athletics.

The team toured Fordham, Columbia, NYU in New York and Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey while going 2-1 in matches with wins over Fontbonne and Riverdale and a loss to Defending state Champion Poly Prep.

Head Coach Trent Tcheng used some connections from a Brooklyn volleyball club he previously coached to set up the matches, but he said the players benefited from the college visits more than anything.

“They got to see what a college campus looks like in the city,” Tcheng said. “They have all these visions of what that might be, but until they’re actually there, they have no idea.”

Most of the players hadn’t been to New York City before, so FSHA took obligatory visits to sights like Times Square, The Vessel in Hudson Yards and the Washington Square Arch. Between the sightseeing and the college visits, Tcheng estimates they walked over 45 miles during the trip, which spanned from Tuesday night to Sunday.

In the matches, Nikki Garriola led her team statistically over the course of the week with 23 kills, 11 aces and 10 digs. Luisa Madrigal added 16 kills and Veronica Udell had 12 kills. Charlotte Taylor logged 10 aces and 13 digs.