Dates, sites set for Schuylkill County Amateur tournaments

Jan. 21—Earlier dates, new courses, adjusted age groups and a new opportunity are in store for Golfers who wish to compete in Schuylkill County Amateur Golf tournaments this summer.

The Schuylkill County Amateur Golf Committee recently unveiled its tournament dates for the 2023 season, with several changes made in the hopes of increasing participation.

The committee took suggestions from Golfers at every age group,

The committee conducts five tournaments — the Better Ball of Partners, Match-Play, Medal-Play, Senior Championship and Junior Championship — that will be played on three courses in Schuylkill County: Hidden Valley Golf Course, Schuylkill Country Club and White Birch Golf Course .

“The committee’s main goal is to continue to promote interest and growth in the game of golf in Schuylkill County,” committee leader Luke Morgan said. “We began to make changes to county events in 2019 that have successfully increased participation. We’ve done this by opening events up to not only current residents, but now past residents, past Champions and members of any county course.

“Another change the committee made was adding Schuylkill Country Club to the course rotation. 2019 was the first year in the history of Schuylkill County golf a Championship wasn’t held at Hidden Valley. We plan on continuing this trend by adding White Birch to the rotation this year.

“In addition to adding White Birch to the county rotation, we are making numerous changes to all five of our events. These changes include new dates, new senior age brackets and a new Junior event.”

Here’s a look at each of the five Schuylkill County Amateur Golf tournaments, in chronological order, with details on each one:

Better Ball of Partners

Also known as the Schuylkill Country Club Invitational, this tournament will be held Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4, at Schuylkill Country Club and is open to any Amateur golfer, regardless of residency.

Story continues

For the first time in the event’s history, there will be a Senior Division for Golfers age 55 and older, with the possibility of multiple senior flights, depending on the turnout. Both partners must be age 55 or older to compete in the Senior Division. If one golfer is 55 or older and the other is younger than 55, the group would have to play in the regular tournament.

Entry forms will be available in April. The cost is $150 per person, food included. For details, check the Schuylkill Country Club’s website, www.schuylkillcc.com.

Match-Play

One of the biggest changes to the Schuylkill County Amateur Golf calendar comes with the Match-Play tournament, which moves from its traditional spot around the July 4 holiday to Father’s Day weekend in mid-June. This year’s 32nd annual Schuylkill County Match-Play Golf Tournament will be held Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18.

This year’s tournament, as it has been in years past, is scheduled to be held at Hidden Valley Golf Course near Friedensburg. Morgan said the first day of the tournament may be held at White Birch due to a possible scheduling conflict at Hidden Valley. More details will come at a later date.

The county match-play tournament is only open to current or past Schuylkill County residents, past Champions and any Golfers who are members at one of the county’s courses. Entry fee is $30, with Golfers paying for their cart and greens fees as they advance in the tournament.

Like the Better Ball of Partners, a Senior Division for Golfers age 55 and older will be established in the match-play. The Senior Division will play from the senior tees. If there is enough interest in a Senior Division, a Senior Flight (ages 55-64) and Super Senior Flight (ages 65 and up) will be created.

Qualifying rounds for the match-play tournament will be held the week of July 5-11 at Hidden Valley, with dates and times Slots to be announced. Changing the Qualifying format, from an open period to specific dates, was one big change the committee has made in recent years.

Over the past four years, the match-play tournament has grown from 32 golfers in 2019 to 46 in 2022. Jason Troutman of Ashland is the defending champion.

“Changing the match-play Qualifying process has greatly increased participation in an event that was slowly decreasing year by year,” Morgan said.

Medal-Play

The medal-play, or stroke-play, Championship is also changing dates, from its traditional Labor Day weekend spot to Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23. This year’s event will be held at Schuylkill Country Club.

The county golf committee began rotating the medal-play between SCC and Hidden Valley in 2019 and has attracted 50-56 golfers the past four years. Like the match-play, the medal-play is open to current or past Schuylkill County residents, past Champions and any Golfers who are members at one of the county’s courses. Entry fee is $110 per golfer, with non-member participants able to play one practice round for $40.

Started in 1962, this year will mark the 62nd annual Schuylkill County Amateur Golf Medal-Play Championships. Nick Hand is the defending champion.

Junior Tournament

A major change for 2023 is the rebranding of the Schuylkill County Junior Golf Tournament.

Formally a two-day, 36-hole event, this year’s tournament will be a one-day, 18-hole event with an 8 am shotgun start on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hidden Valley Golf Course. The county junior golf tournament has been on life support the past couple of years, and the county committee hopes this year’s event will help breathe some life back into it.

The event is being promoted as a high school Invitational since it will be held a few days before the start of preseason practices. There will be a high school division and a youth division. The Republican Herald will conduct a high school media day for the Schuylkill League’s golf teams as part of the tournament.

The tournament is open to any golfer who attends a Schuylkill League school district, including student-athletes from Jim Thorpe, Lehighton, Marian, Panther Valley, Weatherly and Lourdes who may live outside of Schuylkill County.

“The committee felt this was the most important event to turn around,” Morgan said. “Junior golf has been losing a battle with year-round AAU baseball and basketball. The hope is that this event, taking place the week before the first official day of golf practice, will be a kickoff event for the season.”

Senior Stroke Play

The 19th annual Schuylkill County Senior Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 20, at White Birch Golf Course. This tournament, like the others, has been moved up on the calendar, from its usual September dates to August.

This will be the first time White Birch, recently purchased by former county match-play and medal-play Champion Randy Kurzinsky, hosts a county Amateur tournament. Moving forward, the senior tournament will be held in a rotation with Hidden Valley and Schuylkill Country Club.

The event is open to any current or past Schuylkill County Resident age 55 and older, which is a change from years past. The event will feature a Senior Division (ages 55-64) and Super Senior Division (ages 65 and older). Tim Wood of Orwigsburg is the defending champion.

“The committee wants to thank Hidden Valley, White Birch and Schuylkill Country Club for their cooperation in scheduling these five events,” Morgan said. “Our plan is to continue to use these courses in an annual rotation. All three of these courses are vastly different, and we feel the most fair way to crown county Champions is to have all three host events.

“Jeff Jones and Jimmy Umbenhauer at Hidden Valley, Randy Kurzinsky at White Birch, and Larry Borden and Herb Redman at Schuylkill Country Club have made the scheduling process quick and painless. We know hosting county events isn’t always the best business decision for these courses, but we appreciate them participating in growing competitive golf in the county.”

Contact the writer: [email protected]; 570-628-6026; @pubsportsboss on Twitter