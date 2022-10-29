DATES Announced for the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts

The Halloween season is wrapping up and the holiday season starts shortly after, with events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. But if you’re already planning your 2023 trip, we’ve got some big event news!

That’s right, we’re talking about that 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Artsbecause today Disney announced the DATES!

The 2023 festival starts on January 13th and runs through February 20th. According to Disney’s description, this festival is a “global celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts where guests can find inspiration and discover their own creativity in fun ways across the park.”

Throughout the festival, you’ll be able to visit 16 different Food Studios to try a variety of artistic eats, and there will be plenty of artsy activities and entertainment options each day. The Disney on Broadway concert series will also be returning in 2023 to the America Gardens Theatre. We can’t wait!

This year’s festival had some returning favorites, like the paint-by-number wall, as well as some exciting new additions, like the incredibly popular Figment popcorn bucket. We’re interested to see the options next year!

We’ll update you with more festival news as Disney announces the details, so stay tuned to AllEars. We’ll be there on the first day to try all the food, shop the merchandise, check out the entertainment, and more.

