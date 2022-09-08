Date Set for Auburn-Washington Basketball Game Next Season

In helping keep its new addition from getting homesick, the University of Washington basketball team will provide Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks Jr. with at least one SEC game this coming season when it hosts Auburn on Dec. 21 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

This pre-Christmas match-up is the back end of a home-and-home series between the two schools, put on hold for two years by the pandemic. There’s a date now, although no tipoff time has been determined, Auburn shared with its new outlets.

In December 2018, the Mike Hopkins-coached Huskies traveled to Alabama to play Auburn and lost to 88-66 with an eventual 27-9 team built around current NBA players Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle.

The only UW player still on the roster from that outing is 6-foot-6 senior guard Jamal Bey. They played six minutes against the host Tigers and didn’t score. Auburn used 16 players that night, but none of them are still on Bruce Pearl’s team.

Brooks, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, joined the Huskies last week after leaving Kentucky following three seasons and submitting his name to the NBA draft and withdrawing it.

For Kentucky, he played against Auburn just once last season and had a 6-point, 4-rebound outing in an 80-71 loss on the road.

In making the long Trek to the West Coast, the Tigers first will face USC in Los Angeles on Dec. 18 before heading to Seattle to play three nights later.

