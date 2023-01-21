Data Reveals Distance Loss On Off-Center Drives

Ever wondered how much distance you lose on a poorly struck drive? Thanks to in-depth research conducted by Lou Stagner, one of golf’s most renowned statisticians, you no longer have to.

Across 5,477 shots hit by a group of 27 amateurs and using a Foresight Sports GC Quad launch monitor, Stagner was able to determine the worst place to strike the ball if you’re looking for maximum distance off the tee. What’s even more revealing is that the data sample is of golfers with an average clubhead speed of between 96 and 99 mph.

