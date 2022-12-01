Data Confirms That Putting Gets Harder As The Day Goes On

The margins in professional golf are extremely thin, especially while putting. The slightest flaw on the green can significantly alter the direction of the ball, costing a golfer a crucial stroke and even a tournament.

Now thanks to data from stats guru Lou Stagner of Arccos Golf, the time of day can have a significant effect on putting performance, with success on the greens decreasing as the time of day goes on.

Stagner tweeted an interesting table which charts the make rates for PGA Tour professionals from 2004-2021 based on the time of day. The data reveals that due to foot traffic and grass growth throughout the day, putting is much harder in the evening compared to early morning rounds.

Putting make rates by time of day. (2004 to 2021 – tour players) Foot traffic and grass growth throughout the day makes it Tougher to putt. pic.twitter.com/rJZ5tJVwJANovember 30, 2022 See more

Obviously the longer the putt, the more imperfections in the green can alter the trajectory of the ball. from 8 to 8.5 feet, professionals make 50.6% of their putts up until 9am, however if they are playing after 5pm, this make-rate drops to 47.6%.

Even shorter distances are affected over time. From 4 to 4.5 feet, professionals make 86.2% of their putts up until 9am, yet after 5pm, this drops to 83.1% and this could be the difference between making the cut or not, or even finishing first or second in a tournament.

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas even got involved on Twitter, jokingly referring to the fact that he can use the chart as an ideal excuse in the future.

This is fascinating. Time of day has a big difference in how good/bad the greens are. Just Defending myself and others when we use it as an excuse 😂 https://t.co/Dvb7n85CHONovember 30, 2022 See more

The moral of the story is, if you want to hole more putts, early tee times are the best way to do it. Starting off later allows the greens to be subject to foot traffic and this makes putting slightly more difficult as the day goes on.

Thomas might fancy taking advantage of any early tee times he has in the near future.

