Data Confirms That Putting Gets Harder As The Day Goes On

The margins in professional golf are extremely thin, especially while putting. The slightest flaw on the green can significantly alter the direction of the ball, costing a golfer a crucial stroke and even a tournament.

Now thanks to data from stats guru Lou Stagner of Arccos Golf, the time of day can have a significant effect on putting performance, with success on the greens decreasing as the time of day goes on.

