Darwin Nunez scores first goal for Liverpool at Anfield with Outrageous header

Liverpool’s summer signing Darwin Nunez got off the mark at Anfield with a stunning header against West Ham.

The Uruguayan was snapped up for a club-record £85 million fee from Benfica but after notching in the Community Shield, has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and the pressure was mounting on him.

That all changed on Wednesday night, however, when Nunez made the most of the opportunity handed to him by Jurgen Klopp.

The ex Almeria man was given the nod from the off and put his side 1-0 up in the 22nd minute with a Glorious header.

Kostas Tsimikas whipped in a Delicious cross from the left flank and Nunez rose highest to direct the ball past Lukasz Fabianski.

Nunez was understandably elated with his goal and wheeled away in celebration before performing a knee slide.

The 23-year-old was clearly desperate to score when he came on against Manchester City and will no doubt be delighted with the classic striker’s header he produced.

Prior to finding the net he drew a fine save from Fabianski with a well-struck half-volley and then cannoned an effort against the post in a lively first-half.

Visitors West Ham were awarded a penalty when Joe Gomez bundled over Jarrod Bowen inside the area, with Stuart Attwell giving the spot-kick after watching the incident on the VAR screen.