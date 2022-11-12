Darwin Nunez boasts a better goal record than Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Michael Owen in first ten Premier League games for Liverpool after brace against Southampton

Darwin Nunez proved that Criticism of the Liverpool striker may have been premature as he terrorized Southampton in a 3-1 win.

The Uruguayan scored the first brace of his Reds career and recorded an impressive statistic which ranks him above a host of Anfield royalty.

Getty Nunez was buzzing with his two goals

And he’s now been more productive than Suarez and Torres who got off to rapid starts for the Reds

Scoring twice after Roberto Firmino’s opener, Nunez now has five goals and two assists in his first ten Premier League games for the Reds, with only Sadio Mane boasting a better record at the same mark.

Mane managed eight goal contributions in his first ten games with six goals and two assists following his £35 million move from Southampton in 2016.

Coincidentally, Nunez was brought in as his replacement this summer when the Senegalese star moved to Bayern Munich.

Joining from Benfica in a £64m deal that could rise as high as £85m, Nunez endured a tough start to life at Anfield with his manager Jurgen Klopp having to leap to his defence.

Speaking after a recent win over West Ham, Klopp said: “He is an exceptional talent, you can see that, his runs, the speed he has, the physicality, the finishing skills are absolutely exceptional.

“He had a really good technique but doesn’t use it all the time, sometimes he’s too much in a rush and the first contact goes somewhere, but he has everything there.”

AFP Klopp is delighted with his new man despite a shaky start

However, the Uruguayan didn’t help himself with a headbutt in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace deserving of a red card.

However, against Southampton Nunez put in arguably his best performance so far in the Red of Liverpool before he heads off to the Qatar World Cup.

Even without the two goals, the 23-year-old showed an impressive work rate as he chased down the Saints midfielders, winning back possession and even putting a goal on a plate with an excellent pass for Mohamed Salah which Gavin Bazunu did well to stop .

Now though, with the two goals, he has had a better Premier League start than the likes of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Michael Owen.

Reds fans will hope he can pick up where he left off when Premier League action resumes on Boxing Day, when Liverpool travel to Aston Villa.

Opta stats show only Mane has been Quicker off the mark