Dartmouth tied Bishop Stang with a last-minute field hockey goal

The Dartmouth High field hockey team came back to tie 1-1 during their game against Rival Bishop Stang on Wednesday, Sept. 28 with a late fourth-quarter goal.

In the teams’ first meeting of the season, Dartmouth moved the ball well through the midfield, creating plenty of chances, but couldn’t get it past Bishop Stang goalkeeper Julia Caron.

“If we’re not in the right place we can’t help each other out — and no one person can do the job,” said Dartmouth head Coach Beth Arguin after the game. “So, we need everybody down there when we need them in the Offensive Circle to help out”

Bishop Stang, meanwhile, was more efficient with its scoring chances but had trouble keeping possession of the ball in the attacking zone.

“With offense we get it down the field and then it’s just making those final connections in front of the goal,” said Stang head Coach Kara Caron, who gave the visitors credit for making it tough. “It was a well-played game, certainly, by Dartmouth. I think they did a great job.”

Bishop Stang’s goal came midway through the first quarter when Sydney Plouffe found the back of the net with an assist from Lily Duclos.

Over the second and third quarters, the teams battled back and forth, repeatedly pushing the ball up field only to be rebuffed by the strong defense of their opponents.

Caron said it was natural that the defense was the strength of the Bishop Stang team as they have been playing together for over a year now. But she made sure to acknowledge the contributions of the other players as well.

“We have our entire returning defense from last year, so that’s something that we were lucky to have back,” she said. “Our defense is a huge strength that has carried us… but we also have a really strong midfield and some returning forwards. So I would say it’s certainly a team effort.”

It wasn’t until the final five minutes of the game that Bishop Stang’s defense finally gave way, with Dartmouth junior Grace Haskell scoring the game-tying goal.

Arguin said that her team — which had to overcome the loss of 11 Seniors who graduated last year — was able to come back in the game thanks to their strength and determination.

“I think we have some skilled players, but we also have players who won’t give up and don’t quit on the ball, so I think that helps too,” she said.

With the draw on the books, Dartmouth moves to 3-1-4 on the season while Stang’s record now sits at 2-1-3.

Dartmouth’s next match will be an away game against Bridgewater-Raynham on Friday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m

Bishop Stang will move on to play at Bishop Fenwick on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m