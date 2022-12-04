Dartmouth High hires Simonetti as new boys basketball head coach

When Nick Simonetti’s playing days ended in college, he knew that he wanted basketball to continue to be a part of his life.

“During my junior year, I missed basketball so much I reached out to (former Dartmouth) Coach (Jeff) Caron to volunteer,” recalled Simonetti of his first taste of coaching at his alma mater. “That’s what really drove me.”

By Simonetti’s senior year at Bridgewater State University, he had become Dartmouth High’s junior varsity coach, a position he’s held for the past four years.

When the varsity head coaching job opened up at Dartmouth this year, Simonetti jumped at the opportunity.

“I wanted this job for a while,” they said. “I can’t even put into words how excited I am. The excitement of being a head coach at my old high school and being a teacher in the same district, I’m thrilled.”

Simonetti takes over the reins from another Dartmouth High alum, Mike Grandfield, after four years at the helm.

“When I was in high school, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher-coach combination,” said Simonetti, a 2014 Dartmouth High Graduate who is now a special education teacher at Dartmouth Middle School. “I learned a lot under Coach (Steve) Gaspar and Coach Caron. They both inspired me to become a coach. They were mentors to me when I was a player. Mike, the past four years, helped me grow as a coach. He took me under his wing.”

Dartmouth High Athletic director Andrew Crisafulli added, “Nick is an outstanding young teacher-coach who connects well with his student-athletes. He was an outstanding basketball student-athlete here at Dartmouth High School, has a vested interest in the success of the program, while also possessing the unique ability to see the game through his player’s eyes. Nick is a very hard worker and we’re excited to watch him grow with the program.”

Simonetti brings a strong background in basketball with him.

“It’s my experience,” they said. “I’ve played basketball since I was six years old. I’ve played alongside Div. 1 players — guys like Bonzie (Colson). I’ve played for Div. 1, Div. 2 and Div. 3 coaches. I’ve seen a lot and experienced a lot.”

An Athletic and Talented Simonetti earned a starting role as a freshman at Dartmouth High. Despite missing some games as an upperclassman, he went on to score 1,120 career points, which ranks third among boys scorers since 1972-73.

“I got four years of varsity experience playing,” said Simonetti, who was Dartmouth’s Dave Cowens nominee his senior year. “We played against the New Bedford’s, Brockton’s, Durfee’s and Taunton’s. I’m used to that atmosphere in terms of a player. As a coach, I’m excited for it. I love representing the green and white.”

Simonetti said he already feels a connection to this year’s team with his prior involvement in the program.

“I’ve been at Dartmouth and I’m familiar with these student-athletes,” he said. “The Seniors were my second year. I’ve watched them grow up.

“I think being from Dartmouth is a huge aspect of it. I have that tradition. I know what’s expected out of Dartmouth. I have my playing history here out of Dartmouth. I’m passionate about basketball and I’m passionate about Dartmouth basketball.”

At 27 years old, Simonetti is excited to be able to pass on firsthand what he knows about basketball.

“I love showing what I want to see,” said Simonetti, a New Bedford resident. “I can still do it in terms of drills. I love basketball — playing, watching and coaching.”

Look for Dartmouth to run a more uptempo offense than in years past.

“I’m a defensive-minded coach. I love defense, energy and hustle,” Simonetti said. “There will be a lot more spacing and fast-paced offense. It’s going to be different than it’s been for a while. I love fastbreaks.

“My number one goal this year is to reach the tournament and win some games.”

Simonetti’s staff includes JV Coach Adam Braga, freshman Coach Brian Magnett and Volunteer Dante Ramos. Braga was the freshman coach at Dartmouth for the last five years. Magnett played at New Bedford High in the 1980s. Ramos, a former Dartmouth player, also played at Plymouth State.