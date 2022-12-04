Dartmouth High hires Simonetti as new boys basketball head coach

When Nick Simonetti’s playing days ended in college, he knew that he wanted basketball to continue to be a part of his life.

“During my junior year, I missed basketball so much I reached out to (former Dartmouth) Coach (Jeff) Caron to volunteer,” recalled Simonetti of his first taste of coaching at his alma mater. “That’s what really drove me.”

By Simonetti’s senior year at Bridgewater State University, he had become Dartmouth High’s junior varsity coach, a position he’s held for the past four years.

When the varsity head coaching job opened up at Dartmouth this year, Simonetti jumped at the opportunity.

“I wanted this job for a while,” they said. “I can’t even put into words how excited I am. The excitement of being a head coach at my old high school and being a teacher in the same district, I’m thrilled.”

Simonetti takes over the reins from another Dartmouth High alum, Mike Grandfield, after four years at the helm.

“When I was in high school, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher-coach combination,” said Simonetti, a 2014 Dartmouth High Graduate who is now a special education teacher at Dartmouth Middle School. “I learned a lot under Coach (Steve) Gaspar and Coach Caron. They both inspired me to become a coach. They were mentors to me when I was a player. Mike, the past four years, helped me grow as a coach. He took me under his wing.”

