Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Among 15 Finalists

Three first-ballot candidates – Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney and Joe Thomas – are among the 15 modern-day Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Revis was widely considered the NFL’s premier shutdown cornerback during a well-traveled 11-year NFL career that included stints with four teams, including two tours with the New York Jets. He earned four first-team all-pro selections, seven Pro Bowl Nods and helped the New England Patriots win a Super Bowl during the 2014 campaign.

Freeney played for six teams in his 16 seasons, 11 of which came with the Indianapolis Colts, and was one of the league’s best edge rushers. His resume also includes a Super Bowl title, and the defensive end tallied 125 ½ career sacks, 107 ½ with the Colts, which is second in franchise history to Hall of Fame semifinalist Robert Mathis. Freeney was a seven-time Pro Bowl pick and three-time first-team all-pro selection.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis finished his career with 32 interceptions including the playoffs.

Thomas spent his entire 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns. Despite playing on just one team that produced a winning record, the former left tackle was the fifth player in league history to earn Pro Bowl selection in each of his first 10 seasons and was a first-team all-pro pick six times. He was also a Relentless iron man who played 10,353 consecutive snaps, not missing a single play until suffering a career-ending torn triceps injury during his final season.

