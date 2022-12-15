Darnell Wright declares for the NFL Draft but will play in the Orange Bowl

Tennessee football Offensive lineman Darnell Wright has declared for the NFL Draft but plans to play in the Orange Bowl.

Wright has been a staple of the Tennessee Offensive line the last two seasons, starting in 25 games. Wright won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Awards twice this season and was named to the All-SEC First Team.

Wright called the 2022 season an unforgettable ride in his statement on Twitter.

“It’s been an honor to be a Tennessee Volunteer for four years, and I have no regrets,” Wright wrote. “This place and my teammates have given me so much. Therefore, I can’t wait to take the field again one more time in the Orange and White in the Orange Bowl on December 30.”

Well. 6 Tennessee (10-2) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Bowl will be Wright’s 42nd start for the Vols.

Wright saw action on 2,680 snaps in his 46 appearances for Tennessee at right tackle, right guard and left tackle. The 6-foot-6 lineman has not allowed a sack in 18 straight games.

His 829 snaps played without allowing a sack is tied for the team-high. Wright helped Anchor the Vols offense that led the Nation in total offense and scoring this season.

Wright is the third Vol to declare for the NFL Draft, but he is the only one not to opt out of the bowl. Wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt both declared for the draft and opted out of the Bowl this week.

The Vols will also be without quarterback Hendon Hooker, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, against Clemson. Hooker suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina late in the season.

Wright has already accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl and was a 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist.