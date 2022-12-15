Darnell Wright declares for the NFL Draft but will play in the Orange Bowl

Tennessee football Offensive lineman Darnell Wright has declared for the NFL Draft but plans to play in the Orange Bowl.

Wright has been a staple of the Tennessee Offensive line the last two seasons, starting in 25 games. Wright won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Awards twice this season and was named to the All-SEC First Team.

Wright called the 2022 season an unforgettable ride in his statement on Twitter.

“It’s been an honor to be a Tennessee Volunteer for four years, and I have no regrets,” Wright wrote. “This place and my teammates have given me so much. Therefore, I can’t wait to take the field again one more time in the Orange and White in the Orange Bowl on December 30.”

