Dark Horse golf team finishes third

For the first time in Clinton High School history, the team finished 3rd overall, qualifying them for the 1A/2A NC state Championship two-day tournament Oct. 24-25 at Foxfire golf resort in Pinehurst.

Clinton High School had its first Women’s golf team in 2019. That year, there were but four players: Kayla Yang, Olivia Williford, Zoe Aderman and Annika Autry.

Kayla finished 19th out of 52 players in the East and finished 62nd in the State Championship out of 72 players. The 2020 season was postponed to the Spring of 2021 where most of the team was playing soccer or softball. No player qualified for the regional championships that year.

Fall of 2021, Kenzy Yang finished 31st in the East with a score of 109 and Ava Williford finished 34th with a score of 112 for 18 holes at Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course.

This fall all seven players from 2021 return. The team was undefeated in the regular season. Co-captain Seniors Avery Evans dropped her scoring average from 114 to 106 and Charlotte Leak dropped her from 122 to 120 while maintaining a regular afterschool job. The remaining team members, all juniors, also have impressive Improvements in scoring: Kamryn Worley 122 to 120, Sofia Fleury 114 to 112, Caroline Holland 114 to 106, Ava Williford 108 to 106, and Kenzy Yang from 100 to 94. All scoring averages for 36 holes with double par maximum score, for example, a par 4-hole maximum score would be eight.

Amazingly, Clinton had five players qualify for regionals. On Monday October 17th they played at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course again. This year playing conditions were much more difficult with no maximum score on a given hole. The tournament director placed flags in the most difficult placements on the greens. As a result, the course played seven strokes harder than the year before. There was a total of 45 players who qualified for the 1A/2A East Regional Golf Championship.

The Dark Horse Golfers performed very well with individual finishes as listed:

Yang — 94, 12th

Holland — 101, 18th

Williford — 105, 21st

Evans — 112, 34th

Fleury — 113, 36th

Yang, Holland, and Williford would have qualified individually regardless of the team result and will represent CHS next week at the Championship match.

Since the Inception of the team, J. Eddie Gray has been the head coach and Ken Yang the assistant coach.

