Dark Arts Celebrations and Surprise-and-Delight Giveaways at Various “Cursed Child” Performances

Theatergoers are in for a treat this October, with special Dark Arts events taking place at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne’s Princess Theater and New York’s Lyric Theater alongside the chance for fans to win some enchanting prizes at select performances at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Dark Arts Month at Melbourne’s Cursed Child

Dark Arts Month launched at Melbourne’s Princess Theater earlier this month. Audiences can take part in pop-up photo opportunities, including with the characters’ costumes.

Tickets sold for October performances that usually cost $75 will be reduced by $30.

As part of the event, on October 16, Lee Cohen, the Australian production’s Illusions and magic associate, will host a workshop before the show begins to explain a bit of its wizardry. There’s even the opportunity to win a Magical prize.

Celebrate the Dark Arts at Broadway’s Cursed Child

You could be in for a treat if you have tickets for the performance on October 25, 26, or 27 because the show will be celebrating all things Dark Arts.

250,000 Audience Members at Cursed Child in Toronto

This month, the Canadian production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will exceed 250,000 theatergoers, and in celebration, those watching the Toronto performance in the week of October 24 will be able to take part in surprise-and-delight giveaways.

Among the surprise-and-delight giveaways will be show merchandise, Delicious treats and a trip to London, UK ($5000.00 CAD value). Those who arrive early at each performance may be given access to the exclusive VIP Suite (subject to availability), which includes drinks and snacks. The trip for two to London, UK, includes: direct return flights from Toronto, four nights [sic] accommodation in a 4-star West End hotel, and tickets to the original production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part 1 & 2 at the Palace Theatre.

Are you lucky enough to be visiting any of these theaters and performances this month?

