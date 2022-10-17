Darius Slay tosses football to Meek Mill after INT vs. Cowboys


Another Darius Slay interception saw the Eagle star gift a football to a fan favorite in the city.

After intercepting Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​in Week 2, Slay tossed the football to Sixers star shooting guard James Harden.

After causing the second turnover for Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, Slay delivered the football to Philadelphia native and star rapper Meek Mill on Sunday night.

